Trio nabbed for series of attacks on Jewish people in Midwood, Brooklyn: NYPD

A trio of teenage suspects sought for assaulting three Jewish people, one a teen, during a 40-minute spree in the same Brooklyn neighborhood has been arrested, police said Friday.

The three young men, who have not yet been charged, first struck last Saturday at 3:25 p.m. when the group confronted a 40-year-old man on his way back from synagogue at Avenue L and E. 15th St. in Midwood, according to the NYPD.

The attackers punched the victim multiple times before riding off on a scooter.

About 30 minutes later, one of the attackers yelled, “Free Palestine!” as he and his accomplices punched and kicked a 15-year-old boy at Avenue J and E. 17th St., police said.

Just five minutes later, they kicked a 27-year-old man multiple times at Avenue L and E. 18th St. before running off, police said.

All three victims suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Two of the teens are 14 years old, and the third is 13 years old, police said.

On Thursday, police released surveillance images of all three suspects and asked for the public’s help in identifying and tracking them down.

Hate crimes, particularly those targeting Jewish people, have soared since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, prompting a major military response.

That month, hate crimes spiked 124% — with 101 incidents compared to 45 last October — according to NYPD data.

Of the 101 incidents, 69 were anti-Semitic — 214% more than the 22 last October, police said.