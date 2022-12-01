Trio get nearly $20,000 from video gaming machines in Schuylkill County gas station, police say

Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa.

Nov. 30—State police in Schuylkill Haven are trying to identify three males who stole nearly $20,000 from video gaming devices in a gas station in southern Schuylkill County.

The theft occurred Nov. 15 about 3:15 p.m. when the males entered the Mobil station on Pottsville Street in Cressona. Troopers did not provide any details about how the trio pulled off the heist. A total of $19,355 was taken

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-754-4600.

