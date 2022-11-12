Trio opens fire on Brooklyn street; completely miss their target: VIDEO

Meet the gang that couldn’t shoot straight.

Three gunmen fired off eight rounds at a rival at a Brooklyn street corner, but all they managed to hit was the broad side of a building, police said Saturday.

The suspects, who was each armed with a pistol and took turns firing at their target, covered the corner of Ave. L and E. 92nd St. in Canarsie during the 4:15 p.m. clash on Nov. 5.

Surveillance video police recovered at the scene shows the first man, wearing an Adidas hoodie and blue sweatpants, backing toward the corner, firing three rounds at his victim.

He’s quickly joined by a friend in a surgical mask, black hoodie and white gloves who fires off two more rounds. The gunmen then swaps their spot with a third man in a blue hoodie who fired off three more rounds, the video shows.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but bullets did hit an occupied building down the block, cops said. No one in the building was harmed, cops said.

The three gunman ran off on foot. They were last seen heading east on Ave. L.

Cops released surveillance video of the shooting Saturday in the hopes someone recognizes the gunmen, who are all facing reckless endangerment charges for firing off a pistol on a public street.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.