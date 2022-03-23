Trio pretending to sell candy force their way into woman’s home, Illinois cops say

A group of people ransacked a woman’s home after pretending to be selling candy at her doorstop, Illinois cops say.

It happened around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, in Oak Lawn, a suburb of Chicago. Police say an “elderly” woman answered her door, where she was met by a female who was posing as if she was selling candy.

A male armed with a handgun then appeared, forcing his way into the home and knocking the victim to the ground, police said. She was held down at gunpoint as another male also entered the home.

The three suspects “ransacked” the home and fled in a Kia Optima driven by a fourth suspect, according to a police news release.

The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police are attempting to identify the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 708-907-4051.

