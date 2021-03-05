Trio raided mailboxes to fund shopping spree at Target and rent hotels in NC, feds say

Hayley Fowler
·2 min read

Three people in their 20s are accused of stealing mail from apartment complexes in North and South Carolina, then using the loot — namely credit cards and driver’s licenses — to rent cars and hotel rooms or go shopping, according to federal prosecutors.

Now two are in custody.

Haleem Cornelius Gilliland, 23, Shemar Isaiah Walker, 20, and Daron Quashawn Wright, 20, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail theft in a criminal indictment unsealed Thursday. Gilliland also faces charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Gilliland, who is from Charlotte, and Walker, who is from Atlanta, were arrested Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said in a news release.

Wright is from Shelby, North Carolina, and hasn’t yet been arrested.

According to the release, the alleged mail theft scheme started in November 2019 and continued into 2020. During that time, prosecutors said the trio took “letters, postal cards, packages, bags, and other mail (collectively, mail) from the mailboxes of at least nine apartment complexes in North and South Carolina.”

On Nov. 8, 2019, Gilliland allegedly took mail from apartment complexes on Providence Road and Double Creek Crossing Drive. She also tried to open mailboxes at a complex on Cherokee Road, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said someone’s credit card was stolen from a mailbox on Ballantyne Lake Road in Charlotte on Dec. 2, 2019. Four days later, Gilliland and others used the card at Target, according to the indictment.

From January to March 2020, Gilliland and others are accused of raiding mailboxes at apartment complexes on Bryton Gap Boulevard in Huntersville, North Carolina; Marrett Boulevard in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and Claire Lane in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Gilliland is also accused of using stolen driver’s licenses and credit cards to rent a vehicle and pay for a room at the Hampton Inn in Charlotte.

Throughout March and into June, prosecutors said Gilliland, Walker and Wright also took mail from the Thornberry Apartments on Brickleberry Lane and the Colonial Grand Apartments on Mallard Hill Drive in Charlotte.

According to the indictment, Gilliland again used the stolen driver’s licenses and credit cards to rent a car in Charlotte and book a hotel room in Asheville at the Hampton Inn & Suites.

If convicted, the conspiracy to commit mail theft charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Gilliland faces an additional 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the wire fraud charge as well as two years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the identity theft charge.

Recommended Stories

  • Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets

    Orchestra music envelops the streets of a Venezuelan city every time a truck carrying musicians has made its way through traffic for the past year, capturing the attention of drivers and passers-by who take photos and stare at the vehicle. One hot afternoon this week, the musicians climbed on the truck’s platform, and wearing facemasks, began to play as they traveled around Barquisimeto, a city west of the capital, Caracas. “Music beyond entertaining us, it can transform us, it can heal, it can alleviate emotions,” said José Agustín Sánchez, a Venezuelan pianist, composer and conductor who came up with the initiative.

  • Trial date set for British ISIS militants the ‘Beatles’, accused of murdering journalists and aid workers

    El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey were extradited after US agreed not to seek death penalty

  • Fort Lauderdale male escort sentenced to 21 months in prison for under-reporting income

    A Fort Lauderdale male escort Friday was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to failing to report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income to the federal government.

  • 3-year-old stabbed by neighbor as he waits for school bus with siblings, Ohio cops say

    The suspect’s daughter reportedly witnessed the stabbing and told her online school teacher.

  • Teammates forced Texas middle school student to drink urine at sleepover, attorney says

    The family’s attorney says the bullying was racially motivated.

  • Rochester police pepper spray woman with child

    The incident comes after one Rochester police officer was suspended and two were put on leave after a video showed authorities pepper spraying a 9-year-old.

  • Prince Harry May Have Suspected Prince William of Leaking Meghan Markle Stories to the Press

    When the Times published earlier this week accounts from Palace staff who claimed Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex had bullied them, it was swiftly written off (in part by Meghan herself) as a “smear campaign” orchestrated by Buckingham Palace in hopes of discrediting her before Sunday’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. But royal expert Omid […]

  • Royal Expert Reveals the 'Truth' About Meghan Markle That May Come Out in Oprah Interview

    Royal reporter Omid Scobie has had up-close access to the British royal family for nearly a decade, during which time he researched and wrote the thus-far definitive text on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal family exit Finding Freedom with co-writer Carolyn Durand. Scobie and Durand’s book offered such intimate details of the Sussexes’ experience that many […]

  • UK's Johnson says Brexit problems in Northern Ireland are solvable

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the latest problems surrounding Brexit and Northern Ireland could be solved with good will and common sense. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal. "I am sure that with a bit of good will and common sense that all these technical problems are eminently solvable," Johnson said in a pooled interview during a trip to north east England.

  • Virus surge forces Sao Paulo to shut as Buenos Aires reopens

    A swell of COVID-19 cases is halting samba steps in Brazil's biggest metropolis while Argentina's capital tiptoes its way back to the tango floor. The two biggest cities in each of the neighboring South American countries are headed in opposite directions, reflecting how those that loosen restrictions despite warnings from scientists see a spike in the pandemic while others that keep social distancing measures in place are able to reopen their economies sooner. Sao Paulo, home to almost 12 million people, is bracing for the worst two weeks yet in the pandemic and the growing risk that its once-resilient health care system will collapse, Gov. João Doria told reporters Wednesday.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • QAnon predicted Trump’s re-inauguration on 4 March. Congress braced for an assault. Neither happened

    Two months after Capitol attack, embittered conspiracy cult holds out for last-ditch effort to revive former president – but law enforcement warns that the insurrection was not an isolated event

  • Iran casts long shadow over Pentagon nominee's Senate hearing

    President Joe Biden's nominee to become the Pentagon's top policy adviser faced relentless Republican criticism on Thursday over his support for the Iran nuclear deal, in a confirmation hearing that could foreshadow bigger fights over Biden's national security agenda. Colin Kahl, who was a top aide to Biden during the Obama administration, reaffirmed his views on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, strong defense ties with Israel and the U.S. military's so-called "triad" of nuclear missiles, submarines and bombers. But Republicans including their most senior member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jim Inhofe, lambasted Kahl over his past remarks about Iran and social media posts that were sharply critical of Donald Trump's policies as president.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Europe's volte-face on Oxford Covid vaccine

    The European Union began blocking exports of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on Thursday as Europe's leaders finally admitted they were wrong about the jab and that it worked. EU countries now recognise that the vaccine is vital to ramping up the slow pace of their vaccine programmes – which lag far behind those in Britain, the US, Serbia and Israel – after attacking AstraZeneca for delivery failures and branding its vaccine ineffective. Germany made the vaccine available to over-65s after Angela Merkel, the chancellor, called for age restrictions to be lifted. New data proved the jab was "highly effective". Jens Spahn, the country's health minister, said: "This is good news for any elderly person waiting to be vaccinated. They can now be vaccinated faster." Jean Castex, the French prime minister, said the AstraZeneca vaccine was "very efficient" and as good as the other EU-approved jabs. In January, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, sparked fury when he said the vaccine was only "quasi-effective" in older people – comments thought to have slowed French vaccinations further. Greece and Sweden announced they would lift age restrictions on the jab following Belgium, with Spain considering following suit as realisation dawns that countries were wrong not to follow Britain's lead in approving it for all ages.

  • GOP senators criticize Pentagon nominee's 'partisan' tweets

    The Biden administration's nominee for top Pentagon policy adviser was met with sharp criticism from Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, including accusations that he has been too partisan. Colin Kahl, who served as national security adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden during the Obama administration, faced repeated questions on his previous support for the Iran nuclear deal and how he would approach that issue now. “We know that there is a new administration and that we will have policy disagreements that we will all try to work through,” said the ranking Republican on the panel, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma.

  • A definitive ranking of all the Avengers, from least to most powerful

    We ranked every hero in the MCU using evidence from the 23 films - but necessary adjustments were made following the chaotic events of "WandaVision."

  • Texas regulators will not correct $16 billion in electricity ‘overcharges.’ Why?

    Texas regulators say they will not lower skyrocketing prices from the winter storm: “It’s nearly impossible to unscramble this sort of egg.”

  • A man in jail tried to hire a hitman to kill the witnesses in his court case but the guy was actually a federal informant

    The US Virgin Islands man denied trying to hire a hitman to kill witnesses, but prosecutors recovered calls and text messages showing otherwise.