Trio from Schenectady charged with second-degree murder, home invasion in shooting death of Pittstown man

Aug. 17—PITTSTOWN — Three Schenectady men were charged with murder in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Pittstown man during a home invasion in June, authorities said.

State police charged Devin N. VanPatten, 19, Carlos M. Lewis, 24, and Kyle A. Hutchinson, 21, all from the Electric City, with felony second-degree murder.

The trio was charged as co-conspirators in the homicide of Nathaniel Miller on June 9, state police said Monday.

VanPatten, Lewis and Hutchinson were also each charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted robbery, while VanPatten faced the additional charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

All are felony charges.

Van Patten, Lewis and Hutchinson were arraigned in Brunswick Town Court and were remanded to Rensselaer County Jail.

State police from the Brunswick barracks responded to a report of a home invasion at 151 Jay Herrington Road in Pittstown just before 4 a.m. June 9.

The investigation determined the occupants of the residence woke up to multiple suspects attempting to force entry into the home, according to state police.

Miller suffered a fatal gunshot wound during the incident.

The shooting suspects ran into woods behind the residence, state police said.