Trio sentenced for killing of pizza delivery man in 2017

Three people who killed a pizza delivery man in 2017 during a robbery gone wrong were sentenced Monday to decades in prison.

Richard LaBar, 58, was shot dead Dec. 11, 2017, on the campus of East Stroudsburg University in eastern Pennsylvania.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona and Salvador Roberts had ordered the pepperoni pie and cinnamon sticks from Domino’s as a setup, and planned to rob whoever delivered their order.

When LaBar arrived, he attempted to confirm the order with Carmona. At that point Berrios, her boyfriend, jumped out of the bushes and threatened LaBar with a shotgun.

LaBar and Berrios struggled over the gun until Berrios shot LaBar in the face. Berrios and Carmona then emptied LaBar’s pockets and ran off with about $100.

Roberts, Carmona’s brother, was waiting two blocks away in the getaway car. After amateurish attempts to cover their tracks, all three suspects were arrested.

Berrios, now 21, pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison, the local district attorney announced Tuesday in a press release. Berrios, who was 17 at the time of the crime, will be eligible for parole on his 77th birthday.

Carmona, now 34, got 29 to 60 years in prison. Roberts, now 25, got a 25- to 60-year sentence. Both Carmona and Roberts pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and robbery, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said.

At the time of his death, LaBar had been working for Domino’s to earn extra money for the holidays.