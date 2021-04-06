A Trio of Stock Picks for Growth-Focused Investors

- By Alberto Abaterusso

The quarterly revenue and net income of the three companies listed below have improved significantly on a year-over-year basis, drawing the interest of growth-oriented investors.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for these businesses.

Snap Inc


The first stock that possesses the above criteria is Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), a Santa Monica, California-based provider of a camera application software that enables people to interact using short videos and images via its app.

Snap Inc saw its quarterly revenue jump 62.5% year over year to $911.322 million as of the December 2020 quarter, up from $560.888 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Snap Inc posted a net loss of nearly $113.1 million for the quarter, which represented a substantial improvement from a net loss of $240.704 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock price was trading at $54.11 per share at close on April 5 as a result of a 347.2% increase over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $81.61 billion and a 52-week range of $11.32 to $73.59.

Snap Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 2 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $74.30 per share.

NIO Inc

The second stock that qualifies is NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO), a Shanghai, China-based manufacturer of electric vehicles in China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany and the U.S.

NIO Inc saw its quarterly revenue increase by 150.2% year over year to about $1.016 billion as of the December 2020 quarter, up from $406.109 million in the prior-year quarter.

NIO Inc has also posted a remarkable improvement in the bottom line of the income statement for the final quarter of the year. The net loss of $212 million incurred in the December 2020 quarter compares favorably to the net loss of $412.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

The stock price was trading at $39.31 per share at close on April 5 after a nearly 15-fold increase that happened over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $61.28 billion and a 52-week range of $2.4 to $66.99.

Currently, NIO Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 1 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $60 per share.

Pinterest Inc

The third company that meets the criteria is Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), a San Francisco, California-based provider of a visual discovery platform.

Pinterest Inc saw the quarterly revenue rise by about 76.5% year over year to about $705.62 million as of the December 2020 quarter, up from nearly $400 million for the same quarter of 2019.

The bottom line has also improved dramatically on a year over year basis, as it shifted to a net income of $207.841 million for the final quarter of year 2020, up from a net loss of $35.718 million for the corresponding period of 2019.

The stock price was trading at around $79.53 per share at close on April 5 after a 428% increase that took place over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $49.99 billion and a 52-week range of $14.43 to $89.90.

Currently, Pinterest Inc is not distributing dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 1 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $89.88 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

