A Trio of Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500's average earnings per share have risen at a rate of 7.2% per year over the past five years through Dec. 31, 2019. The share price of the benchmark for the U.S. market, which closed at $3,169.94 on July 8, increased by 52.7% over the past five years through July 8.

Thus, investors may want to consider International Paper Co (NYSE:IP), Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX), as these companies have seen their earnings per share (EPS) without non-recurring items (NRI) increase by an annual average rate of more than 7.2% over the past five years.





International Paper Co

The Memphis, Tennessee-based paper and packaging company saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by a yearly average of 23.1% over the past five full fiscal years.

The stock price traded at $34.14 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $13.42 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 20.56 versus the industry median of 14.43.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a hold rating for this stock and have set an average price target of $36.58 per share.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Grand Canyon Education Inc

The Phoenix, Arizona-based provider of higher education services in the U.S. saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by nearly 19% on average every year over the past five full fiscal years.

The stock price traded at $87.47 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 16.39 compared to the industry median of 17.65.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $112 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a high score of 8 out of 10 for both financial strength and profitability.

Tempur Sealy International Inc

The Lexington, Kentucky-based manufacturer and distributor of bedding in North America and internationally saw its trailing 12-month EPS without NRI increase by an annual average rate of 17.3% over the past five full fiscal years.

The stock price traded at $72.80 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-earnings ratio of 18.19 versus the industry median of 17.06.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have established an average target price of $87.56 per share.

GuruFocus assigned a moderate score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a good score of 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

