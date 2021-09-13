- By





The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share grow at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 2.4% over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. stock market traded at $4,458.58 at close on Friday, up approximately 108% over the past five years through Sept. 10.

Thus, investors may want to consider the three stocks listed below, as they have outperformed the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.





Extra Space Storage Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR), a Salt Lake City, Utah-based owner and operator of more than 1,900 self-storage stores for total rentable spaces of approximately 1.4 million units in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 10% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has risen 142.51% over the past five years to close at $187.05 on Friday for a market capitalization of $25.03 billion and a 52-week range of $102.73 to $194.76 per share.

A Trio of Stocks Growing Revenue Per Share Fast

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $193.64 per share.

The company's largest top fund holder is Vanguard Group with 15.80% of shares outstanding, followed by BlackRock Inc. with 11.22% and Cohen & Steers Inc with 7.16%.

Kimball Electronics Inc

The second company that makes the cut is Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE), a Jasper, Indiana-based provider of electronics and diversified manufacturing services to customers operating in various markets, including automotive, industrial, medical and public safety.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 12.1% on average every year over the past five years.

Story continues

The stock has risen more than 108.55% over the past five years to close at $25.11 on Friday for a market capitalization of $626.67 million and a 52-week range of $11 to $29.99.

A Trio of Stocks Growing Revenue Per Share Fast

One sell-side analyst on Wall Street recommends a buy rating with a target price of $33 per share for this stock.

Vanguard Group and BlackRock Inc. are among the largest shareholders amid the top fund holders of the company, owning 7.20% and 5.23%, respectively, of total shares outstanding.

CytoSorbents Corp

The third company that makes the cut is CytoSorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO), a Monmouth Junction, New Jersey-based medical devices company focusing on the development of blood purification technologies.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 36.8% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock has risen by about 46.31% over the past five years to close at $8.91 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $386.42 million and a 52-week range of $6.99 to $11.684.

A Trio of Stocks Growing Revenue Per Share Fast

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $14.60 per share.

The company's largest top fund holder is BlackRock Inc. with 6.09% of shares outstanding, followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 4.87% and Skylands Capital, LLC with 4.09%.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

