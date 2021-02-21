A Trio of Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line

GuruFocus.com

- By Alberto Abaterusso

If looking for bargain opportunities, value investors may want to consider the following securities as their share prices are trading near or below the intrinsic value estimated by the GuruFocus Value Line.

The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value calculation from GuruFocus that stems from the combination of the following three components:

  • The stock's historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, the price-sales ratio, the price-book ratio and the price-to-free cash flow ratio.

  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor, which is based on the past returns and growth of the company's business.

  • Estimations of future business performance.




ACCO Brands

The first stock that meets the criteria is ACCO Brands Corp. (NYSE:ACCO), a Lake Zurich, Illinois-based producer and marketer of business equipment and supplies.

ACCO Brands' share price was $8.32 at close on Friday while its GF Value stands at $8.42, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.99 and a rating of fairly valued.

A Trio of Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line
A Trio of Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line

The stock lost 3.8% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $786.21 million and a 52-week range of $3.51 to $9.56.

The price-earnings ratio is 12.8 (versus the industry median of 25.94) and the price-book ratio is 1.08 (versus the industry median of 1.79). Also, the price-sales ratio is 0.48 (versus the industry median of 1.47) and the price-to-free cash flow ratio is 7.65 (versus the industry median of 19.07). The stock has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

With regard to future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street estimate that earnings per share will increase by an average annual growth rate of 10% over the next five years. As of February, the stock has two strong buys, one buy and two hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $12 per share.

DHT Holdings

The second stock that qualifies is DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT), a Hamilton, Bermuda-based owner and operator of crude oil tankers mainly in Norway, Monaco and Singapore.

DHT Holdings' shares closed at $5.83 on Friday compared to its GF Value of $6.59, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88 and a rating of modestly undervalued.

A Trio of Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line
A Trio of Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line

The stock has a market capitalization of $995.75 million as a result of a nearly 14% increase that occurred over the past year. The 52-week range is $4.52 to $8.68.

The price-earnings ratio is 3.64 (versus the industry median of 14.29) and the price-book ratio is 0.9 (versus the industry median of 1.08). The price-sales ratio is 1.43 (compared to the industry median of 1.11) and the price-to-free cash flow ratio is 1.97 (versus the industry median of 8.49). The GuruFocus profitability rating is 6 out of 10.

Concerning future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street forecast that the earnings per share will increase 5% on average per annum over the next five years. As of February, the stock has one strong buy recommendation rating, six buy recommendation ratings and seven hold recommendation ratings for an average target price of $6.77 per share.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri

The third stock that makes the cut is Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC), a Turkish telecommunication services provider.

Turkcell was trading at $6 per share at close on Friday compared to the GF Value of $6.26, resulting in a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96 and a rating of fairly valued.

A Trio of Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line
A Trio of Stocks Trading Near the GF Value Line

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion as a result of a nearly 5.63% increase that took place over the last year. The 52-week range is $4.36 to $6.36.

The price-earnings ratio is 10.11 (compared to the industry median of 19.93) and the price-book ratio is 1.85 (versus the industry median of 2.12). The price-sales ratio is 1.34 (versus the industry median of 1.68) and the price-to-free cash flow ratio is 5.85 (versus the industry median of 11.61). GuruFocus has assigned the stock a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In regard to future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street forecast that the earnings per share will increase by 33.80% on average every year over the next five years. As of February, the stock has one strong buy recommendation rating, three buy recommendation ratings and one hold recommendation rating for an average target price of $6.23 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Three Top Earnings Plays This Week

    NVIDIA is expected to report another strong quarter on Wednesday, with analysts predicting a Q4 2020 profit of $1.98 per-share.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    Historically, relatively few stocks have been winners. But these five companies all share two market-beating characteristics.

  • First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.07 Dividend

    First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 25th of...

  • How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

    As of February 2021, Forbes estimates former President Donald Trump's net worth to be $2.5 billion. He now ranks as No. 339 on the 2020 Forbes 400, down 64 spots from 2019. See: All the Ways the...

  • When the next stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula that's detailed in a giant House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Foot Locker, Inc. ( NYSE:FL ) by taking the...

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire With Zero Effort

    One popular type of investment is the exchange-traded fund (ETF), a group of stocks or bonds packaged together into a single investment. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500. In many cases, lower-risk investments also tend to see lower returns.

  • Bank of America Issues Warning About Potential Stock Market Bubble

    As Bitcoin breaks the $50,000 mark and the Dow hovers in the low 30,000s, a new report from the Bank of America and EPFR Global reveals that the latest market exuberance "may precede a correction,"...

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • I Opened 2 New Cards in 2 Weeks. Here's What Happened to My Credit Score

    There's a lot of information out there about credit scores and what you should and shouldn't do to maximize your score. For example, I recently added back-to-back new cards to my collection, opening two credit card accounts within a two-week period. In theory, there are a number of ways opening new credit cards can impact your scores.

  • When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

    “All of the sudden the power goes out, and you hear curse words and people sighing,” a customer says.

  • The Smartest Billionaires on Wall Street Are Buying Up These 3 Stocks

    This quarter's 13F filings are out, revealing what many top hedge funds bought and sold last quarter, ended Dec. 31. Of the myriad hedge funds out there, I respect and follow each of the following funds and family offices. First up is David Tepper's Appaloosa Management.

  • Here's What Happened to My Credit Score When I Refinanced My Mortgage

    Mortgage refinance rates have been sitting at or near record lows since the summer. In the weeks leading up to our refinance application, my husband and I made certain to check our credit reports for errors and make sure our credit scores were in good shape. Whenever you apply for a new loan, a lender will perform a credit check to make sure you're a trustworthy borrowing candidate.

  • Forget Bitcoin: 4 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Instead

    Since the March 23 bear market low, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite are up a cool 70%, 76%, and 104%, respectively. Many of the same theses that bulls have extolled for years continue to drive Bitcoin's ascent. For example, fans still view its 21 million token limit as a hedge against the long-term devaluation of the U.S. dollar as the money supply increases.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Raging Success of First Bitcoin Fund Shows Who Leads ETF Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The roaring success of the first-ever Bitcoin exchange-traded fund will have been no surprise to cryptocurrency fans. But if they don’t know about ETFs, the venue might have been startling.The explosive debut of the Purpose Bitcoin ETF (ticker BTCC), whose trading volume approached $400 million worth of shares in two days, didn’t happen in the largest ETF market. Nor was it in Europe, where similar exchange-traded products have already garnered about $6.5 billion in assets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It was actually in Canada -- where the equity market is just 8% of the size of the U.S. and assets in ETFs total about $215 billion -- less than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) on its own. It doesn’t register much beyond the ETF industry, but Canada has quietly built a reputation for this kind of coup.“Canada has long been out in front with respect to ETF product development,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar Inc.’s global director of ETF research. “From listing the first-ever ETF to more recently becoming home to the first-ever psychedelics ETF.”BTCC launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, the first fund of its kind in North America and the first anywhere to carry the ETF label. A day later, Evolve Fund Group’s Bitcoin ETF (EBIT) debuted, but with a less impressive trading volume of about $14.5 million worth of shares.As with many areas of innovation, deciding who or what was first in the financial world can come down to definition, but most agree that the Toronto 35 Index Participation fund, or TIPs, was the first iteration of a modern ETF in 1990. While it hasn’t enjoyed the astronomical growth of the U.S. industry -- which kicked off with SPY’s launch in 1993 -- Canada’s ETF market has frequently introduced products not tried anywhere else.The reason comes down to a more nimble and liberal regulatory environment and a focus on innovation. The Evolve fund, for example, was approved less than a month after an application was initially filed.“Canada has proven that it has a process that leads to innovation and the systems to allow for it,” said Som Seif, chief executive officer of Purpose Investments.In the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected multiple applications for a Bitcoin ETF, citing concerns that prices can be manipulated and liquidity is insufficient. That has left investors plowing cash into the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), a riskier and more costly structure that often trades at huge premiums to the value of its underlying assets.“Canadian regulators seem much more willing to embrace innovation,” said Nate Geraci, president of the ETF Store, an advisory firm.Read more: The $6 Trillion ETF Revolution Began 30 Years Ago in TorontoNone of this is to say the ultra-rich, highly liquid U.S. market doesn’t innovate. The first of a new ETF format that hides its holdings against front-funning -- called active non-transparent funds -- debuted in the U.S. in April 2020.“Canada has been ahead of us in certain instances, but there are instances where the U.S. is ahead,” said Ben Slavin, head of ETFs for BNY Mellon Asset Servicing. “I wouldn’t necessarily generalize the U.S. is always behind, it’s just Bitcoin is an incredibly hot topic and it might be a special case.”Meanwhile, there are plenty of industry watchers who would argue Canada isn’t truly first to the Bitcoin ETF. In Europe, several ETPs exist that behave in almost exactly the same way, the biggest of which has been trading for more than five years. Regulatory differences just result in a different label.While other markets have outpaced the U.S. in innovation, none can compete with the size and scale of the American market when it does finally enter the fray.Canada may have launched the first-ever ETF, but the market in the U.S. is now about 27 times bigger. There is around $70 billion in Canadian bond ETFs -- south of the border it’s $1.1 trillion and counting.If and when a Bitcoin ETF finally arrives in the U.S., growth could be explosive. The closest alternative, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, has about $34 billion in assets. Investors are even willing to pay 7.5% premium currently to get in, and its average premium in its lifetime is 37%.That’s yet another reason to approve an ETF, according to proponents.“It boggles my mind we still don’t have a Bitcoin ETF in the U.S.,” said Geraci at the ETF Store. “It’s understandable that there can be a difficult balance between embracing innovation and ensuring proper investor protections. However, given the existing Bitcoin products available to U.S. investors, a Bitcoin ETF would seem to strike that balance.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Your next stimulus check is expected to take a big step closer this week

    The new COVID aid faces a vote in the U.S. House. How soon will you get your money?