A Trio of Strong Performers to Consider

Shareholders of The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) and Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) have seen the value of their positions increase significantly in recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market ($3,875.44 as of March 9) has gained 37% over the past year, 41% over the past three years and 92% over the past five years through March 9.





Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, which indicates that their share prices are expected to continue performing strongly in the coming years.

The Walt Disney Co

Shares of The Walt Disney Co have grown 75% over the past year, 86% over the past three years and 106% over the past five years through March 9, beating the S&P 500 by 38%, 45% and 14%, respectively.

In the past, the U.S. entertainment giant paid semi-annual dividends to its shareholders, with the last payment of 88 cents per common share made on Jan. 16, 2020. However, in order to preserve cash, the company decided to pause payments and has not yet resumed them.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock closed at $194.51 per share on March 9 for a market capitalization of $353.09 billion.

The stock has a price-book ratio of 4.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.81. These ratios suggest this stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $205.26 per share.

BHP Group Ltd

Shares of BHP Group Ltd have grown 113% over the past year, 50% over the past three years and 178% over the past five years through March 9, beating the S&P 500 by 76%, 9% and 86%, respectively.

The Melbourne, Australia-based mining, metals and oil company has paid semi-annual dividends to its shareholders over the years in question. On March 23, the company will pay a semi-annual dividend of $2.02 per common share, which generates a forward dividend yield of 5.34% as of March 9.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at $75.63 per share at close on March 9 for a market capitalization of $189.67 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a price-book ratio of 3.82. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $78.20 per share.

Union Pacific Corp

Shares of Union Pacific Corp have grown 50% over the past year, 54% over the past three years and 161% over the past five years through March 9, beating the S&P 500 Index by 13%, 13% and 69%, respectively.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad transportation services provider has paid quarterly dividends to its shareholders over the years in question. The next payment (currently 97 cents per common share) will be made on March 31, producing trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 1.83% as of March 9.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a score of 8 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock traded at around $211.70 per share at close on March 9 for a market capitalization of $141.80 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a price-book ratio of 8.42. These ratios indicate that the stock is not trading cheaply.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average price target of $230.56 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

