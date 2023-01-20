Trio of suicide drones strike US base in Syria, wounding 2

6
·1 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — Three suicide drones attacked a U.S. base in eastern Syria on Friday, wounding two Syrian opposition fighters, the U.S. military said. No Americans were hurt in the attack.

It was not clear who was behind the drone attack, but Iran-backed fighters in the region have carried out such operations in the past. Sleeper cells of the Islamic State group are also active in the area.

Two of the drones were shot down and the third struck the compound at al-Tanf base where the borders of Syria, Iraq and Jordan meet, the U.S. military said.

The military said the drone that struck the building wounded two members of the Syrian Free Army, who received medical treatment.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the attack was likely carried out by Iran-backed fighters who are deployed in different parts of war-torn Syria.

“Attacks of this kind are unacceptable — they place our troops and our partners at risk and jeopardize the fight against ISIS,” U.S. military spokesman Joe Buccino said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

There are roughly 900 U.S. troops in Syria, including in the north and the farther south and east of the country.

Recommended Stories

  • Tanzanian killed in Ukraine: We told him not to go

    Nemes Tarimo, who was in prison in Russia, joined the Wagner Group to get a pardon, his family says.

  • Air defense system seen deployed near Putin’s residence outside Moscow

    An air defense system has been deployed not far from the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin outside the capital city of Moscow, the Sirena Telegram messenger reported on Jan. 20.

  • US, Syrian Kurdish forces detain IS militant

    The U.S. military says that American and Kurdish Syrian forces detained an Islamic State group militant following a helicopter raid in eastern Syria.

  • A year after Kazakhstan's deadly riots, questions persist

    Wisps of fog hung over central Almaty, Kazakhstan, last month as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev somberly unveiled a monument to those killed a year ago in the worst unrest in the Central Asian nation's three decades of independence. Despite government promises of accountability as well as promises of economic and political reforms in the former Soviet nation, many Kazakhs say they have not seen meaningful changes or even clarity about what happened to those who were killed and detained in the rioting. “So many questions remain about what happened,” said Dimash Alzhanov, a Kazakh political analyst and co-founder of the civic movement known as Oyan, Qazaqstan, or “Wake up, Kazakhstan.”

  • NBA Twitter responds to Lakers’ latest loss

    Lakers fans are growing more and more frustrated after the team's latest loss on Wednesday to the Kings.

  • Emily Ratajkowski | Beauty School

    Emily Ratajkowski | Beauty School

  • Turkey's opposition to announce presidential candidate in February: party official

    Turkey's six-party opposition alliance is set to announce in February their presidential candidate to challenge President Tayyip Erdogan's 20-year rule in elections set for May, an opposition party official said on Friday. Turkey is heading towards one of the most consequential votes in the century-long history of the modern republic and Erdogan signalled on Wednesday that the presidential and parliament elections would be on May 14, a month ahead of schedule. "The name of the (six-party opposition's) presidential candidate will probably be declared sometime in February," Unal Cevikoz, an adviser of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, told reporters.

  • The US is surpassing Russia as Europe's top energy supplier

    Europe’s energy divorce from Russia has been swift.

  • Yellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6 billion annually

    Russia's war against Ukraine is hitting Africans particularly hard by exacerbating food insecurity and putting an unnecessary drag on the continent's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Senegal's capital Dakar on Friday. Yellen said ending the war would be the best thing to help the global economy, but Treasury estimated that a Group of Seven-led price cap on Russian crude oil and refined products to limit Russia's revenues could save the 17 largest net oil-importing African countries $6 billion annually. Speaking at the start of a three-country visit to Africa, Yellen said some emerging market countries were saving even more by using the price cap to negotiate steeper discounts with Russia, and Treasury was encouraging others to follow suit.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors to 'nibble' at trade deadline; no big splash expected

    The Warriors' struggles through the first half of the season have Dub Nation hoping the front office will make a miraculous move at the Feb. 9 trade deadline. That might not happen.

  • Dolphins fire defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, dismiss multiple assistants

    Boyer was a member of Brian Flores’ inaugural staff and retained after Mike McDaniel arrived as head coach last year.

  • Russian-controlled militants say they occupied Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, Ukraine doesn't confirm

    Russian-controlled militants in Donetsk Oblast say Moscow seized the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut, Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS reported on Jan. 20.

  • FTX defends choice of law firm to guide it through bankruptcy

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX will try to convince a judge at a hearing on Friday to sign off on its hiring of lawyers and financial advisers, amid allegations that its chosen law firm's prior work for FTX creates a conflict of interest. The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog has asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey in Wilmington, Delaware, not to approve FTX's hiring of Sullivan & Cromwell, arguing that the elite New York law firm has not disclosed sufficient information about its past ties to FTX, including the fact that FTX's U.S. general counsel, Ryne Miller, is a former partner at the firm. Former top FTX attorney Daniel Friedberg also opposed Sullivan & Cromwell's hiring, saying Thursday that the law firm had conflicts of interest stemming from its connections to Miller.

  • Man accused of punching two Asian American women in the face in Boston's Chinatown

    A 53-year-old Cambridge man is set to appear in Boston Municipal Court in connection with two random attacks on Asian American women in Chinatown and Downtown Crossing last year. Alexander Ivanenko was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing injury, assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery to intimidate and two counts of civil rights violation with injury, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

  • Air defence system installed in Moscow near Putin's residence

    An air defence system has been installed 10 kilometres from the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet, referring to Sirena Telegram channel Details: The author of the video reports that it was shot on 6 January near the village of Zarechye, in the Odintsovo city district of Moscow.

  • Russian Foreign Minister will not go unpunished: Ukraine condemns another anti-Semitic statement

    Ukraine called upon the authorities of Israel and Jewish organisations around the world to react to the statement made by Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, who compared Russians to Jews who were being killed by Nazi Germany during WW2.

  • Musk expected to take stand as trial resumes over Tesla tweet

    The billionaire entrepreneur is listed as the third possible witness on Friday, after a securities expert and a Tesla investor, in the class action trial in San Francisco federal court. Musk, known for combative testimony, is expected to address why he has insisted he had Saudi investor backing for the deal, which never came together, and whether he knowingly made a materially misleading statement with his tweet. The case is a rare securities class action trial and the plaintiffs have already cleared high legal hurdles, with U.S. Judge Edward Chen ruling last year Musk's tweet was untruthful and reckless.

  • Philippine bank at centre of cyber heist appeals New York court loss to Bangladesh

    A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT payments system to steal $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The money was sent to accounts at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp (RCBC) and then vanished into the casino industry in the Philippines.

  • Ukrainians wrap up landmine clearance exercises in Cambodia

    A group of 15 Ukrainian deminers on Friday wrapped up a week of training in Cambodia, where experts who have cleared minefields from one of the world's most contaminated countries shared their expertise with the relative newcomers to the dangerous job. Cambodia is still strewn with mines from three decades of war and internal conflicts that ended in 1998, while the problem in Ukraine is a new one since the Russian invasion last year. Ukrainian deminer Stanislav Kulykiusky told reporters that his team was grateful for the training, saying that at home already 64 deminers had been injured and 13 killed in the line of duty.

  • March for Life returns to DC with new post-Roe v. Wade focus

    One year ago, the annual March for Life protest against legal abortion took place in Washington amid a mood of undisguised triumph. With a fresh conservative majority on the Supreme Court, thousands of marchers braved bitterly cold weather to celebrate the seemingly inevitable fall of Roe v. Wade. Instead of concentrating their attention on the Supreme Court, the marchers plan to target the building directly across the street: the U.S. Capitol.