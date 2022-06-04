Trio of suspects steal car, get caught waiting in East Point Chick-fil-A drive-thru

A trio of suspects are in jail after police say they stole a car and took it to a Chick-fil-A in East Point.

Officers saw the gray Dodge Charger at Redwine Road and Princeton Lakes Parkway heading toward East Point at 7:13 p.m. on Friday. They learned the car had been reported stolen in Atlanta and that the occupants had been breaking into cars and stealing items.

Georgia State Patrol troopers and Atlanta police officers also responded to the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

East Point officers spotted the stolen car sitting in the drive-thru line at a Chick-fil-A.

The driver tried to speed away, but hit another car when a trooper blocked him in.

TRENDING STORIES:

Inside the car, officers found three handguns with extended magazines and multiple boxes of ammo. They also found marijuana and tools the suspects were allegedly using to break into cars.

All three suspects were arrested by GSP troopers.

One of the suspects, who gave troopers a false name, also had several felony warrants out of Whitfield County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: