Trio of teen girls wanted for smacking children in anti-Semitic Brooklyn hate crime spree

A trio of teen girls on an anti-Semitic hate crime spree in Brooklyn smacked around two small boys and a teenager, police said Tuesday.

The hateful teens targeted strangers wearing traditional Orthodox clothing in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said.

They first struck about 6 p.m. Friday when they confronted a 12-year-old boy walking his 3-year-old brother home on Skillman St. near Dekalb Ave. One of the teens slapped the younger brother in the face before the trio ran off.

About 5:35 p.m. the next day, they attacked an 18-year-old woman and her 7-year-old sister walking to a store, police said. They grabbed the teen’s jacket from behind and pulled her to the ground. The younger sister was not hurt.

Just five minutes later, they attacked a 9-year-old boy walking alone around the corner on Skillman St. near Lafayette Ave. They grabbed him from behind and slapped him on his head multiple times.

None of the victims required medical attention.

No words were spoken during any of the attacks, which are being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.