Trio of Vero Beach residents ordered to federal prison related to drug sting operation

When a federal judge this month ordered two Vero Beach residents to serve close to a decade in prison, it wrapped up a trio of drug trafficking prosecutions tied to an ongoing law enforcement crackdown dubbed “Operation Ghostbusters,” according to a law enforcement official and court records.

Launched in July 2022, the multi-agency undercover “sting operation” involved Indian River County Sheriff’s officials working with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents to purchase cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs, according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in Miami.

Montravius Deon Stuckey, 23, Karen Dayana Bermudez-Torres, 42, and Lakesia Denise Blackshell, 41, all of Vero Beach, were sentenced to between six and eight years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges related to their role in selling mostly methamphetamine to undercover agents, court filings show.

Montravius Deon Stuckey

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers on Thursday said the sentencings were “a small piece of a bigger picture” to stamp out drug trafficking in the county.

“It's still an ongoing operation. We continue to work with our federal partners,” he said. “There's certainly more arrests coming.”

Records show between October and December, undercover agents conducted a series of drug purchases involving Stuckey, Blackshell and Bermudez-Torres at locations throughout Vero Beach, including in the parking lots of a 7-11 convenience store, a McDonald’s, Walgreens, Dunkin' Donuts, Speedway, a Howard Johnson hotel and at Pineapple Plaza on 45th Street.

The drug purchases usually involved from less than an ounce to more than five ounces of methamphetamine and resulted in the seizure of about 30 ounces − nearly two pounds, according to federal filings.

Karen Dayana Bermudez-Torres

Flowers said additional defendants identified during the investigation face a range of charges in state and federal court.

He praised the undercover work they’ve accomplished with their DEA partners.

“It's a great big operation. It's something that certainly has impacted the drug world in Indian River County, without a doubt,” Flowers said. “We've made a major dent in drug operations as a result of Operation Ghostbusters.”

In addition to video recording controlled drug buys, investigators also maintained aerial surveillance during recorded meetings and drug purchases with undercover agents, records show.

U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez during separate hearings Nov. 8 sentenced Stuckey and Bermudez-Torres to eight years in prison after both pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Martinez on Oct. 2 ordered Blackshell to prison for nearly six years after pleading guilty in July to two counts of distribution of a controlled substance containing methamphetamine, according to court filings.

