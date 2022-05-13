Trio wanted in Midtown BB gun shooting of Kosher pizzeria worker in random attack, police say

Two men and a woman armed with BB guns opened fire at a Kosher pizzeria worker in Midtown, striking him near his eye, then attacked him with mops and brooms inside the restaurant, police said Friday.

The assault — which took place at 1 a.m. on May 8 — appears to be unprovoked, police said.

The 39-year-old victim was standing in front of the Bravo Kosher Pizza, on W. 37th St. near 6th Ave. when a black SUV pulled up and the suspects opened fire, police said.

After getting hit above the eye, the victim ran inside the pizzeria but the suspects chased him, grabbed the mops and brooms and threw them at him but missed.

They then drove off in the same vehicle, police said.

Medics treated the victim at the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.