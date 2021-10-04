Trio wanted for questioning in shooting of girl, 16, in Brooklyn park

Three young men are wanted in connection with the shooting of a 16-year-old in a Brooklyn park, police said Monday, as the young victim remains in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery.

The NYPD only described the men, captured in surveillance images, as wanted for assault. Their suspected roles in the shooting of Kyla Sobers, 16, were not disclosed.

The girl was blasted in the head and neck about 3 p.m. Friday while hanging out with friends after school in the Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Playground at the Gowanus Houses.

Three suspects fled, two on Citi Bikes and one on a scooter. The surveillance photos released by police show one suspect on a Citi Bike.

Kyla underwent surgery at New York Presbyterian-Methodist Hospital hours after the shooting.

The park is named for the victim of another tragedy: the 1994 fatal police shooting of a 10-year-old boy playing with a toy gun.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-557-TIPS. Spanish speakers should call 1-888-577-4782. All calls will be kept confidential.