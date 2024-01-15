Trio of weather alerts issued, as severe weather makes its way toward the MS Coast

It’s coming our way.

While we won’t see the life-threatening weather that a large part of the United States is experiencing, the National Weather Service office in New Orleans/Baton Rouge has issued a trio of advisories and warnings as temperatures are expected to plummet, with the possibility of precipitation, across the Mississippi Coast.

As of Monday morning, the following advisories and warning have been issued for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties:

Winter Weather Advisory : This advisory will begin at 6 p.m. and last through 9 a.m. Tuesday, as the NWS is calling for freezing rain to fall across the three-county region. Forecasters are calling for “a light glaze” of ice across the Coast. Forecasters warn of very slippery sidewalks, with ice on roads and bridges being possible. Forecasters warn that hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Wind Chill Advisory : Beginning at 10 p.m. Tuesday and lasting through 10 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters are saying that dangerous conditions are expected, with wind chills reaching as low as 10 above zero.

Hard Freeze Warning: In effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday and lasting through 10 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters are warning of a hard freeze overnight. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected across the Coast, with frost and freeze conditions that can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Icicles that formed on a power line structure from rain and sleet can been seen in Dallas. Scenes such as this are possible on the Mississippi Coast, with some freezing rain is expected.

Protect yourself

Forecasters urge all motorists to slow down and use caution while traveling. Coastal residents should prepare for possibility of power outages, and use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves.

Additionally, coastal residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Icicles from sleet and rain coat a Richardson Independant School Bus in Texas. Scenes such as this are possible on the Mississippi Coast, with some freezing rain is expected.

State of Emergency in MS

In Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Sunday, with the National Weather Service forecasting freezing rain, sleet, and snow for a significant portion of the state, along with dangerous cold for the week.

“The state of Mississippi is proactively taking steps to prepare for freezing temperatures and severe winter weather,” Reeves said. “By declaring this State of Emergency, we can mobilize state assets, and better support response and recovery efforts. All Mississippians in the impacted areas are encouraged to take precautions over the next few days. Prepare your homes now for below-freezing temperatures, bring pets inside, and check in with your loved ones who are most susceptible during this frigid weather.”

State of Emergency declared in Mississippi, as winter blast hammers much of the nation

Cold-weather shelter

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Hancock County Board of Supervisors, will open a Cold Weather Shelter, Monday through Thursday at the Emergency Operations Center Building at 18333 Highway 603 in Kiln. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. until 8 a.m. Anyone needing a ride to the shelter should contact Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.