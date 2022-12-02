Trio of women accused of running prostitution ring at Michigan massage parlor

Three women in Warren, Michigan, have been charged for allegedly running a prostitution ring at a local massage parlor.

Greenday Massage, which Warren police have dubbed a “prostitution house,” sits at the intersection of 9 Mile and Ryan roads.

The trio allegedly posted ads online that promoted “new Asian girls” and “new girls real young.”

The suspects, Meiyu Xu, 61; Yingshu Zhu, 60; and Hyeyeon Bratek, 55, have each been charged with keeping a house of prostitution — a five-year felony — and using a computer to commit a crime, which is a four-year felony, according to WDIV Local 4.

More from NextShark: 178 Hirokazu Tanakas break world record for largest group with same name

The scheme was busted after two undercover police officers made appointments with the parlor and were offered sexual acts for money, as per WXYZ.

A judge reportedly ordered the trio held on bonds.

More from NextShark: Bua Noi, the 'world’s loneliest gorilla,' has been caged in a Thailand shopping mall for 33 years

Image via WDIV Local 4 / Click on Detroit

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

2nd suspect arrested for pistol-whipping, robbing Asian couple of $60K Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

Carmine’s denies hostess used racial slur, releases new footage of moments leading up to fight