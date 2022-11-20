Trio yells anti-Asian remarks during attack on man and woman on Manhattan subway

NEW YORK — A trio demanded a man and a woman give up their seats on a Manhattan subway, then yelled anti-Asian remarks in a hate-fueled assault Saturday night, police said.

The suspects, a man and two women, approached the victims on the shuttle train from Grand Central to Times Square at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

They punched one victim, a 42-year-old man, in the face, while the other, 41, watched, police said.

The trio then fled when the train pulled into Times Square. The man had a small cut on his head, but refused medical attention, police said.

———