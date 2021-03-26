Take A Trip Back To 1976 With This 67-mile Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Cadillac has always been known for building some of the most luxurious American car models but the pinnacle of luxury for the 1970s came when the automaker joined the Fleetwood and Brougham monikers.

With a long list of high end standard features, the 1976 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham came equipped with power seats, locks, windows, steering, and brakes, an automatic transmission, and a high-energy ignition system among many other features. This example being offered at GAA’s upcoming April auction tops the standard features with a controlled differential, cruise control, a tilting telescopic steering wheel, and a power adjustable passenger seat. In 1976, this car’s MSRP came in at about twice the average vehicle’s cost, reserving it for those buyers with deep pockets wanting only the best.

Over the years, this Seagreen sedan has supposedly only been driven an incredible 67-miles and the body's condition is representative of that claim. Inside, a stunning Turquoise interior is beautifully accented with wood trim and the seats appear to still be in their original packaging. Under the hood is what appears to be a well-maintained 500-cid engine that's appearance once again supports the ultra low mileage claim. It is unclear why someone would buy such a luxurious car to not drive it but regardless this car is in incredible condition and would make the perfect addition to the Cadillac enthusiasts collection or it could be used as a daily driver.

