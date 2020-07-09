Take a trip back in time in this pristine 1999 Honda Civic Si



Recently, a 2000 Honda Civic Si with a mere 5,600 miles on the odometer sold on Bring a Trailer for a whopping $50,000. Before that happened, however, I wrote this post about the car, and before the hammer fell I received an e-mail from Honda HQ asking if I'd like to drive the one that's been living in their museum for the past two decades. Basically it went something like, "You think that one's impressive, ours is a year older and has only 1,150 miles on it."

Safe to say it costs more than any new car in Honda's current fleet, not that it's for sale. Although apparently the owner of the transport company who brought it up to Portland made inquiries. I don't blame him, it's hard to imagine finding a cleaner Civic Si without the aid of a time portal.

Now, I've never driven a 1999 Honda Civic Si before, so you'll get to read my literal first drive review soon enough. In the meantime, check out the video above for a trip down memory lane, or perhaps an education on what a Honda Civic was like 21 years ago.

