Trip.com Group Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CN¥6.89b (up 29% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: CN¥266.0m (up from CN¥849.0m loss in 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 3.9% (up from net loss in 3Q 2021).

  • EPS: CN¥0.41 (up from CN¥1.31 loss in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Trip.com Group Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 7.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 36%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 25% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Hospitality industry in the US.

Performance of the American Hospitality industry.

The company's shares are up 7.4% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Trip.com Group's balance sheet health.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

