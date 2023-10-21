Trip is an energetic Husky/Shepherd mix looking for an adventurous family to love

This handsome 10-month-old puppy is a Husky/Shepherd mix and is available at Pet Refuge. Appropriately named Trip, not because he is clumsy, but because he will run, bound, and spring into your heart. Trip is 46-pounds of energy and is waiting for an owner who is just as energetic and will provide Trip with outlets to exercise both his mind and body. A confident pack leader will help Trip overcome his insecurity and learn boundaries when it comes to personal space and expressing his enthusiasm for life. A fenced yard is recommended. Trip is just a puppy with tremendous potential looking to be the favorite part of an active and adventurous family.

Pets are available for adoption through:

• Pet Refuge Inc., 4626 Burnett Drive, South Bend. Phone: 574-231-1122. Website: www.petrefuge.com.

• PetsConnect Inc., P.O. Box 8104, South Bend, IN 46660-8140. Phone 574-282-1225. Website: www.petsconnect.org.

• Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, Website: www.homewardboundawg.com. Email: homewardboundawg@aol.com.

• Elkhart Humane Society, 54687 County Road 19, Bristol. Phone: 574-475-4732. Website: elkharthumanesociety.org.

• Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka. Phone: 574-255-4726. Website: www.humanesocietystjc.org.

• Second Chance Small Dog Rescue, Elkhart. Phone: 574-524-6040. Websites: secondchancesmalldogs.org and www.petfinder.com.

• Heartland Small Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6033, South Bend, IN 46660. Phone: 574-400-5633. Website: www.heartlandsmallanimalrescue.org.

• South Bend Animal Resource Center, 521 Eclipse Place, South Bend. Phone: 574-235-9303. Website: sbacc.petfinder.org.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Pet of the Week: Trip is available for adoption from Pet Refuge