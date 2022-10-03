Trip to the gun range preceded deadly shooting on Indy's west side, records state

Hours after a firearm was purchased at an Avon gun store it would be used to kill Stacey Branch Jr. during a scuffle at an apartment complex on the city's west side.

Branch, 24, died from a gunshot to the chest in an Indianapolis hospital late Sept. 2.

The mother of two of Branch's children said she and a friend, Dionni King, went to Range USA's Avon location so she could purchase a Glock 19X, according to court documents.

King, who was dating a friend of the mother, was going to show her how to shoot, but ran out of time and left to pick up the woman’s children.

While driving to her apartment in the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane the mother received calls, texts and Facetime attempts from Branch. She ignored several attempts but eventually answered and Branch could hear people in the background and got upset, court documents stated. The mother hung up on Branch and continued driving to her apartment.

The mother, King, his girlfriend and the women's children were at the apartment as Branch continued reaching out. He again became upset when he heard people in the background at the apartment.

"If I have to pull up, it's going to be a problem," Branch is quoted as saying in court documents. The mother asked him to stay away. Instead Branch arrived at the apartment. The front door was locked, but a 4-year-old opened the door as Branch was knocking.

Branch ran up the stairs and started arguing with King, while the mother tried to get between the men, she and a witness told investigators. No punches were thrown but the men were grabbing each other.

King then went into a bedroom and returned with the Glock 19X.

“Branch tried to grab him again,” the affidavit reads. “King said he was done talking and shot Branch one time.”

King then ran down the stairs and took the gun with him. Shortly after Branch was escorted outside by the mother of his children to wait for medics.

King's girlfriend fled the apartment with her kids after Branch ran up the stairs. While she was outside she heard a single gunshot and left before police and medics arrived.

Court documents filed for King's arrest do not indicate Branch was armed when he was shot.

Detectives also interviewed King's girlfriend. She told investigators she saw Branch run up the stairs then argue with King. She grabbed her kids and walked outside the apartment before the shooting, she told investigators.

Video from the apartment’s Ring doorbell showed King holding a firearm with an extended magazine, according to the affidavit. King was prohibited from possessing a gun due to a conviction in an auto theft case filed in 2020.

King was charged with murder and arrested Thursday in connection with Branch’s death, according to IMPD.

An attorney was not listed for King in online records Monday afternoon.

