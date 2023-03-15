Trip to Hawaii, Rolex and kids’ private tuition land Raleigh ‘tax cheat’ in prison

After indulging in a luxury spending spree, a Raleigh businessman convicted of $3 million in federal tax fraud, is headed to prison.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Alton Perkins has been sentenced to two years in prison for diverting millions from his companies for personal use.

Perkins was the CEO of AmericanTowne, a company designed to export American goods to China, according to a statement from the U. S. Attorney’s office.

In December, he pleaded guilty to diverting approximately $3 million from his businesses for personal use. Atkins went on a luxury spending spree and bought a trip to Hawaii, a Rolex watch, a golf cart and private school tuition for his children.

“We are holding accountable tax cheats who avoid paying their fair share,” Easley said in the statement. “This CEO diverted company money to fund vacations, expensive jewelry and private school tuition. His attempts to defraud the government have led to time in federal prison.”

In addition to his time in prison, Perkins was ordered to pay $520,344 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service for taxes owed from 2015-18, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.