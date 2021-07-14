Trip to jail ends up longer than anticipated

Jul. 14—BLUE EARTH — Visiting time just got extended.

An unlicensed driver who allegedly drove to the Faribault County Jail while intoxicated to visit an inmate is now in jail with his friend.

Edwin John Haler, 52, of Elmore, was arrested Monday and charged Wednesday in Faribault County District Court with gross misdemeanor counts of DWI and driving after license cancellation.

Haler went to the county jail in Blue Earth Monday evening to visit an inmate. Someone from the jail who knew Haler had a revoked license informed the Blue Earth Police Department.

A police officer waited for Haler to leave and initiated a traffic stop after Haler got behind the wheel but was still in the jail parking lot, according to a court complaint.

Haler told the officer he did not realize his license was revoked. He has prior DWI convictions in 2016 an 2018 and cannot get his license back unless he has an alcohol-monitoring device installed in his vehicle.

While speaking to Haler about his lack of a license, the police officer smelled alcohol and noted Haler had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slightly slurred.

Haler reportedly admitted he drank beer and whiskey before driving to the jail.

A preliminary breathalyzer allegedly showed Haler had an alcohol concentration of 0.08.

Haler was taken back into the jail where later official breathalyzers indicated he had an alcohol concentration of 0.06. But Haler agreed with the officer he was likely over the legal limit of 0.08 when he drove to the jail, the charges say.