Trip to Paradise: Longtime entertainment destination again a gathering spot for kids

For close to 30 years, Paradise Park was a popular destination for family fun in Lee’s Summit. The locally owned business included features such as mini golf, go karts, batting cages, bumper cars, a rock wall, laser tag, escape rooms and a large indoor interactive play area.

The center closed its doors permanently in spring 2020 during the pandemic, leaving the buildings and grounds empty and the attractions silent. But those quiet days are behind Paradise Park, now home to the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District’s newest early childhood center.

Great Beginnings Early Education Center-Paradise Park opened its doors to around 175 students from age 3 to 5 years old on Aug. 23, the first day of classes for Lee’s Summit R-7. The building also includes office space for the school district’s before- and after-school services and Head Start.

The newly repurposed facility is part of the school district’s $224 million bond issue, approved by voters in June 2020 and including additional projects such as renovations at Lee’s Summit High School, an addition and renovations at Mason Elementary, construction of the new East Trails Middle School and renovations at the other three middle schools.

The Paradise Park facility and its 15-acre grounds were purchased by the district in 2021 from owners Jon and Juli Ellis for $6 million. An additional $3 million went toward renovating the facility, bringing the total cost to approximately $9 million.

With the opening of Great Beginnings Early Education Center (GBEEC)-Paradise Park, the school district operates two early childhood centers, including GBEEC-Legacy Park and the new location. The second center allows the district to move preschool students from three satellite locations, freeing up a total of eight classrooms at Meadow Lane, Westview and Woodland Elementary Schools.

Jeanie Cook, principal at GBEEC-Paradise Park, remembers bringing her own children — now adults — to the entertainment center. Cook, a longtime Lee’s Summit R-7 teacher before becoming an early childhood administrator, also traveled with her students to Paradise.

“This building was originally built for kids this age, so it was a beautiful way to repurpose it for this age students,” she said. “We’re able to meet the changing needs of early education students, and it’s been really great to give our students these opportunities.”

Cook said former owner Jon Ellis has visited the repurposed center several times to check out the changes.

“Juli and I are so happy to see the Paradise Park property take these steps into its next life as an important part of the community,” Ellis said. “It’s definitely exciting for us to see every step of progress that has been made at the Paradise Park campus. We are so proud to see what LSR7 is doing to help it always be a gathering place for our hometown.”

Although the building has been through a comprehensive renovation, several items from the entertainment center have remained. The entertainment center’s small kitchen area is being used for lessons, a dinosaur stone etching is displayed in the new playground and a play fire-engine and grocery-store pretend area are still in their previous locations. The building has also retained its conference room, which can seat around 250 people for meetings and events.

The foyer of Paradise Park is welcoming to children and adults.

To add space, the project included an addition to the existing second floor for classrooms and offices. Numerous changes were also made throughout the structure. In addition to its 12 preschool classrooms, GBEEC-Paradise Park includes a library; centers such as messy play, gross motor play and imaginary play; offices; a storm shelter; and a sensory hallway. The theme for the preschool space follows the children’s book, “Going on a Bear Hunt,” with each classroom having a bear/color name.

Students at GBEEC-Paradise Park attend preschool Monday through Thursday during either morning or afternoon sessions in the following programs: Head Start, Title 1A and early-childhood special education. Funding is reimbursed through program grants and state monies, said Cook.

Just like in its days as an entertainment center, Paradise Park is once again a destination for elementary students’ field trips.

“Elementary teachers signed up to take field trips earlier this fall,” said Talia Evans, LSR7 assistant director of public relations. “They met there and got to do some activities that were nature related. A nature walk scavenger hunt, casting a fishing pole and even met one of the resident snakes. The trips are done for the fall and will pick back up next spring.”

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District also purchased the old Lee’s Summit fire station, located next to Paradise Park, expanding the overall campus. High-school students enrolled in the district’s Summit Technology Academy attend classes in the renovated fire station, with environmental studies meeting in the morning and hospitality, tourism and recreation management meeting in the afternoons.

In the future, school district officials want to add hands-on learning opportunities for these high-school students involving some of the old attractions.

“The hope is that the hospitality students will eventually run the go karts, batting cages and putt putt,” Evans said. “The environmental science students will eventually help run the field trips.”

The community will have the opportunity to visit the early education center next spring when school district officials are planning a dedication ceremony and tours.