Tripadvisor Files Paperwork to Take Viator Public

Dennis Schaal
·2 min read
Viator Dubai Desert Experiences
Viator Dubai Desert Experiences

Tripadvisor said Wednesday that it filed a confidential S-1 draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to conduct an initial public offering for its tours and activities brand, Viator. The move follows through on a pledge by Tripadvisor to create greater shareholder value.

A Viator IPO is not a done deal, however. In a shareholder letter about its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results, Tripadvisor said taking Viator public would be subject to the SEC’s review, as well as an ongoing assessment of other strategic options and market conditions.

Tripadvisor said it has been discussing with industry players various options to capitalize on the strategic value of Viator, which is considered the industry leader.

The IPO would involve Tripadvisor selling to public shareholders a minority stake in Viator with Tripadvisor retaining control of the brand.

Tripadvisor signaled such a potential move in November when it said it was looking for ways to increase shareholder value through moves involving Viator, as well as its mostly European dining reservations brand TheFork.

Tripadvisor said Wednesday that it continues to mull options for TheFork, although these considerations aren’t as advanced.

In another move regarding Viator, Tripadvisor said that at the end of the first quarter, which terminates March 31, it could begin separately reporting segment results for both Viator and TheFork as separate businesses.

Tripadvisor currently lumps the two businesses together in its financial reporting, and has argued that the two brands, Viator and TheFork, get short shrift from the market in part because their respective business models are based on transactions rather than Tripadvisor’s mainstay advertising business model.

For full-year 2021, Tripadvisor’s experiences and dining segment saw revenue grow 65 percent to $307 million, but both sectors were hard hit by the pandemic and that figure was still only 67 percent of pre-pandemic 2019 levels. But that percentage figure was higher than Tripadvisor’s hotels segment, which only climbed back in 2021 to 58 percent of the 2019 mark.

Going public through an IPO would be yet another twist in the 27-year history of Viator, which was founded in 1995 — about five years before Tripadvisor. As an independent company, Viator had raised $20 million in funding, and struggled to find an exit strategy for its investors until Tripadvisor acquired it for $200 million in cash in 2014.

The news about Viator took place as Tripadvisor was caught up in what it called “an inflection point of senior leadership change,” a reference to Tripadvisor announcing in November that the company’s only CEO in its 22-year history, Steve Kaufer, would step down from his post in 2022.

Tripadvisor did not name Kaufer’s replacement Wednesday, and the search presumably continues.

Subscribe to Skift newsletters for essential news about the business of travel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Revered Austin Venue Stubb’s Acquired by Live Nation and C3 Presents

    Stubb’s, the intimate outdoor music venue in Austin that has been one of the principal locations for South by Southwest for the last quarter-century, has been purchased by Austin-based C3 Presents and its parent company Live Nation, the companies announced Tuesday. Although the acquisition was completed at the end of 2021, it was not revealed […]

  • Vatican ponders priesthood amid abuse research, revelations

    The Vatican this week is hosting a three-day symposium on the Catholic priesthood amid renewed public attention on clergy sex abuse scandals and fresh research into the abuses of priestly power that harm both children and adults. Pope Francis opens the symposium Thursday, and no fewer than a half-dozen Vatican cardinals are scheduled to either address the conference or preside over its sessions. The high-level lineup suggests the topic has particular relevance as the Catholic hierarchy grapples with dwindling numbers of priests in Europe and the Americas and calls for a reform of everything from celibacy requirements to the role of women in the church.

  • QuantumScape stock falls after EV battery maker's Q4 loss

    Shares of QuantumScape Corp. fell more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. QuantumScape also promised to hit several milestones in 2022, including the delivery of samples using the company's proprietary cell format to at least one customer. The company lost $70.8 million, or 16 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $1.3 billion, or $4.42 a share, in

  • Joe Burrow reportedly won't need surgery for Super Bowl knee sprain

    Burrow's knee injury during the Super Bowl led to a few scary minutes, but he reportedly won't need surgery to repair it.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in the these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedg

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Elon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededJho Low’s Wild N

  • 2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    These businesses will cut you a check each quarter, but both stocks could be big winners in the long run.

  • The ARK ETF Selloff Looks a Lot Like the Dot-Com Bust. History Says It Gets Worse.

    Lessons from the dot-com bubble and bust of two decades ago may provide a blueprint for where highflying tech names go next.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys

    These growth stocks crushed their latest earnings, and that strength could be a taste of what's to come over the next decade.

  • A 'head-and-shoulders top' in the stock market could lead to big downside as the bond market flashes a warning, Bank of America says

    "A decisive break below 4278 to 4222 is the signal to confirm the head-and-shoulders top with deeper downside risk toward 4000 and even into the 3800s."

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's hard to buy disruptors when the market itself is being upended. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has proven mortal after recording monster gains in 2020, but the widely followed stock picker isn't shifting gears. Ark Invest's CEO and top stock picker added to her positions in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400 Right Now

    Don't sleep on dividend stocks. You can get paid while you sleep, and it doesn't have to cost a lot of money.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • 8 Biotech Stocks So Cheap That Their Technology Is Effectively Free

    The beleaguered sector is showing no real signs of recovery. That could spell an opportunity for some stocks.

  • The recession alarm is ringing on Wall Street, as the bond market spooks investors

    The US government bond market has put investors on "recession watch", according to billionaire fund manager Jeffrey Gundlach.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely MaxLinear (MXL), ON Semiconductor (ON), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), which are well poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • The bull market in stocks is 'far from over' and potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine could spark dovish reassessment by central banks, JPMorgan says

    "The stock market is not only in correction, it is already in bear market territory without a recession in sight," JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Costco Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.