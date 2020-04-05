Is Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Relatively A Good Stock To Buy?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was in 39 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. TRIP has seen an increase in hedge fund interest recently. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with TRIP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that TRIP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

With all of this in mind let's view the recent hedge fund action encompassing Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

How have hedgies been trading Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from the third quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TRIP over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).