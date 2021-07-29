A Tripadvisor reviewer left a scathing one-star rating for a Marriott resort after witnessing a crocodile drag a guest into the ocean. The hotel apologized for an 'unpleasant experience.'

A Tripadvisor reviewer left a scathing one-star rating for a Marriott resort after witnessing a crocodile drag a guest into the ocean. The hotel apologized for an 'unpleasant experience.'
Grace Dean
·3 min read
A sideview portrait of the head of a Nile crocodile
An 18-year-old said she was dragged into the ocean by a crocodile (not the one pictured) at the hotel's private beach. Jami Tarris/Getty Images

  • A Tripadvisor reviewer gave a Marriott resort a one-star rating after a crocodile attacked a guest.

  • The reviewer said her friends had to save the guest and were left "traumatized."

  • The hotel apologized for the "unpleasant experience" and said it reviewed safety plans regularly.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A guest wrote a scathing one-star Tripadvisor review of a Marriott resort in Mexico after witnessing a crocodile drag a fellow guest into the ocean.

The reviewer praised the food and the staff at the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa before describing how her "traumatized" friends had to save their fellow guest from the crocodile. She also criticized the hotel's response to the attack.

The resort later apologized for the "unpleasant experience," The Daily Beast first reported. In a statement, Marriott said its staff was trained in "safety matters" and that the hotel encouraged "all guests to be vigilant for their safety."

A Marriott spokesperson confirmed the incident to ABC7 News and said "appropriate signage, as well as night patrolling and red flags, were and are properly in place."

Read more: Blackstone's Jon Gray is eyeing hotels as travel recovers, reversing the PE giant's lowest-ever exposure to tourism-related properties

Natalie, who uses the Tripadvisor username "nataliea135" and whose surname is unknown, started the review with feedback on her room and the dining options.

"The room was clean, although had a bit of a moldy smell," she wrote. "The food and staff were absolutely excellent, although I wish there were more dinner options available on site. Based on those items alone I would've highly recommended this hotel.

"However and this is a HUGE however, the only deterring factor for my not recommending to others is the fact that my group of friends RESCUED a young girl from a 12 ft+ CROCODILE."

Fred Ruiz, a member of the staff at the hotel, responded to Natalie's review on Tripadvisor.

"While we are pleased to learn that our food and services were excellent, we apologize for the unpleasant experience you had during your stay with us," he said. "We are greatly concerned about this situation, and we review our plans and procedures often and work closely with the appropriate authorities on an ongoing basis."

18-year-old dragged to the ocean

Kiana Hummel, an 18-year-old from the Bay Area, told ABC7 News on Tuesday that she was sitting on the sand with a friend at the hotel's private beach, about to take a midnight swim, when she felt a crocodile bite her leg and drag her toward the ocean. She hit the crocodile, causing it to let go - but it then latched onto her other ankle, she said.

Natalie wrote in the review that "had my group not been sitting on the patio near the beach that poor girl would've DIED."

She said her group "pulled this girl and her friend from the crocodile's mouth" as it dragged the girl into the water.

Hummel didn't say in her ABC7 News interview whether her friend was also attacked.

Natalie said her friends "were spearheading the trauma to stop the bleeding with a tourniquet and demanding an ambulance." Staffers were slower to respond than she wanted, she said.

"My group is TRAUMATIZED by this experience," she added.

Natalie said the hotel had signs warning of crocodiles. She added that while staffers patrolled the beach, they weren't there during the attack.

"That crocodile is a monster and will be back on your beaches until he gets what he wants, do something about it before you kill one of your guests," she said.

Marriott did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on Natalie's post.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Witness’ One-Star TripAdvisor Review of Mexico Resort Details Horrific Crocodile Attack on California Teen

    TwitterA witness who heard the screams of 18-year-old Kiana Hummel as the Bay Area girl was being viciously attacked by a 12-foot crocodile at a Marriott resort in Mexico last week wrote a rather scathing TripAdvisor review of the hotel—with a rating caveat for the ages that explained why the place was being awarded a single star.“The room was clean, although had a bit of a moldy smell. The food and staff were absolutely excellent, although I wish there were more dinner options available on site

  • Teen details crocodile attack at Mexico beach resort

    Kiana Hummel, 18, is recovering at a hospital after she was attacked by a crocodile while vacationing at the Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

  • New York and Boston are finally getting a seaplane link with 75 minute flights and fares starting at $395 one way - and it may give Acela a run for its money

    Flyers can show up just 10 minutes before a flight's departure, enabling downtown-to-downtown trips in under two hours between New York and Boston.

  • Calif. Teen Fights Off Crocodile After It Drags Her Under Water at Mexico Resort: 'Traumatized'

    Kiana Hummel is now in the hospital recovering from "extensive muscle and tissue damage," according to a GoFundMe page

  • I Was One of the First Vaccinated Americans to Visit Thailand in More Than a Year — Here's What It Was Like

    It was not my first time visiting Phuket, but the experience was wholly different.

  • How $300 million Carnival cruise ships are demolished in Turkey

    Looking to cut costs as COVID-19 ravaged the cruise industry, Carnival Cruise Line sold six ships for scrap. At the Aliaga ship-breaking yard in Turkey, Carnival's Fantasy, Imagination, and Inspiration ships are in the process of being demolished. Here, workers cut apart and recycle every piece of these massive ships. It's one of most dangerous jobs in the world. And it's only gotten harder as more cruise ships arrive on Aliaga's shores.

  • United Airlines to outsource catering operations from October

    United said it has selected three suppliers to operate the airline's five kitchens and oversee menu design and administration. "We wanted to proceed in a way that allowed us to protect the vast majority of jobs for our United catering team members, and invest in solutions that significantly improve our customers' onboard experience," United's VP of customer innovation and strategy and catering, Mandeep Grewal, told staff. United expects to initiate the transition in October - when federal payroll aid that prohibited airline job cuts expires - and be working with its new partners by mid-November.

  • ‘South Park’ Creators Want to Buy the Real Casa Bonita Restaurant Featured in Show

    Trey Parker and Matt Stone are fighting for the future of Casa Bonita, or “Mexican Disneyland,” as Eric Cartman would say. The “South Park” creators are in talks to purchase the iconic Colorado restaurant featured in their hit animated series. The duo shared their plans to buy the original Casa Bonita in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday. “We want to buy Casa Bonita and treat it right. I feel like it was neglected even before the pandemic,” Parker told the outlet. “We

  • Put The Salary In The Job Post, You Cowards

    Once, at the end of a long job interview, after discussing everything else under the sun, I asked the interviewer what the pay range was for the position. Her lips thinned; she was clearly offended. She said it wasn’t something the company was comfortable sharing. As frustrating as her response was, it was also typical. Anyone who has ever looked for a job probably has experience with companies being cagey about pay. But often we accept it as the way the negotiation game is played, like it’s a d

  • Your Go-To Guide on How to Cook Sweet Potatoes Perfectly

    Whether you like whole, in wedges or mashed, find out how to cook sweet potatoes in the oven, microwave and more. Plus get information on how to buy and store sweet potatoes as well as their health benefits.

  • 16-year-old prodigy Alexa Pano is entering next month’s LPGA Tour Q-School

    Alexa Pano made a bunch of birdies Tuesday at the 45th Girls Junior PGA Championship - and some news after the round. After shooting a 7-under 66 at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, to take a two-shot lead, the 16-year-old Pano said she ...

  • Biden meets Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

    President Biden held a previously unannounced meeting with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Tuesday.Driving the news: Tsikhanouskaya visited Washington, D.C. last week and met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security advisor Jake Sullivan but notably did not get a meeting with the president. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: In a tweet following their meeting, Biden reiterated the U.S.' support

  • The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time

    Weddings are all about fairy-tale endings and love and compromising on your future in-laws' ridiculously long list of requests (no oysters during cocktail hour?! Let's take a beat from all that noise and turn to pop culture, a place where extravagant nuptials come with no price tag and designer dresses are always accessible. Behold: The most iconic wedding gowns from your favorite TV shows and movies.

  • Officer gunfire may have killed mother of 3 in hostage standoff, San Antonio police say

    "This is an extremely tragic event for all involved," the San Antonio police chief said. Video of the incident won't be released publicly, police said.

  • Luke Bryan on inspiring others after tragedy: ‘That's what life's all about for me’

    The country music star opened up about finding purpose after a string of devastating family losses.

  • United to Allow Customers to Pre-Order Snacks and Drinks Before They Fly

    Amazingly, this wasn't a thing before.

  • NYC’s Paris Theater, The Cinema Netflix Rescued, Officially Reopens Aug. 6 With Streamer’s ‘The Forty-Year-Old-Version’

    The Paris Theater, an NYC cinematic landmark rescued by Netflix in 2019, will officially reopen August 6 with the streamer’s The Forty-Year-Old Version by Radha Blank and a week of repertory films programmed by the director. The only single-screen movie theater in Manhattan and the borough’s largest, with 545 seats, has hosted limited theatrical engagements […]

  • Ohtani hits 37th homer as Angels rally to defeat Rockies 8-7

    Shohei Ohtani continued his power display Wednesday, crushing a three-run home run, and Phil Gosselin had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning for the Los Angeles Angels, who rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The Angels trailed early but used a five-run fourth inning to jump ahead 6-3 and added another run in the fifth for a 7-3 advantage. The Rockies rallied with three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to tie the game at 7-all, but Gosselin’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored David Fletcher to set the final margin.

  • Have a Kid Who Constantly Asks 'Why?' Here's Some Genius Mom Advice

    One mom on Reddit has come up with some helpful examples for breaking this annoying stalling habit so you won't lose&nbsp;your cool.

  • 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Odyssean Edition launches the hybrid in style

    The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid will be the second plug-in hybrid in the company's lineup. It has some unique interior features that Bentley claims are more sustainable, but we would argue they don't do much to make the big sedan particularly green, at least not beyond its hybrid nature. Set that aside, though, and the Odyssean Edition is still a nice machine.