TripAdvisor (TRIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TripAdvisor (TRIP) closed the most recent trading day at $57.84, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the travel website operator had lost 7.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.09% in that time.

TRIP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 13, 2019. On that day, TRIP is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $344.02 million, up 7.17% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TRIP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TRIP is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TRIP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.63, so we one might conclude that TRIP is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that TRIP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TRIP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



