Is Tripadvisor (TRIP) a Smart Investment Choice?

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Asset Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Asset Fund (the "Fund") fell 14.52% (Institutional Shares), while the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the "Index") fell 12.58%. The S&P 500 Index, which comprises both growths and value-oriented large-cap stocks, fell 4.60%. Try to spend some time looking at the fund’s top 5 holdings to be informed about their best picks for 2022.

In its Q1 2022 investor letter, Baron Asset Fund mentioned Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2000, Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a Needham, Massachusetts-based online travel company with a $3.7 billion market capitalization. Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) delivered a -9.13% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -41.26%. The stock closed at $24.77 per share on May 13, 2022.

Here is what Baron Asset Fund has to say about Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

"Outperformance of the Fund's investments in Communication Services, Financials, and Industrials and lower exposure to the lagging Consumer Discretionary sector added the most value. Favorable stock selection in online travel company Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), which benefited from signs that travel demand is improving as the pandemic recedes."

Our calculations show that Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) was in 30 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 33 funds in the previous quarter. Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) delivered a -13.42% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.