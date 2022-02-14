Triple-Digit Rewards of Staking Offer a Crypto Winter Respite

Olga Kharif
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The recent guidance provided by the U.S. Treasury Department on transaction reporting by crypto companies is shining some light on staking -- one of the least understood but hottest corners of the digital-asset world.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Treasury indicated on Friday that “stakers” would be spared from forthcoming rules that are more targeted for brokers rather than investors using their tokens to help order transactions that create new blocks on various blockchain networks. That’s especially good news for crypto investors seeking a refuge amid the recent downturn in coin prices.

Staking has been booming in part because of the incentive-based aspect of crypto where various new coins and blockchains are competing for validators by promising stratospheric annual returns in the form of new coins. The rewards have been so lucrative that more than 70% of all tokens issued on many chains -- Solana, Binance Smart Chain and Cardano, among them -- were staked late last year, according to crypto researcher Messari and tracker Staking Rewards.

As staking options multiply and promised returns reach into the triple digits, the trend has only strengthened. In the fourth quarter, 7.7% of all the coins that make up the roughly $2 trillion crypto universe were staked, up from 1.8% in the year-ago period, according to staking provider Staked, a unit of the crypto exchange Kraken. And that’s even as Bitcoin, most of Ethereum, XRP and various stablecoins that make up more than 70% of the crypto market’s total estimated value, don’t allow for staking.

That’s likely changing fast, with all Ether expected to migrate to proof of stake this summer. The Ethereum network, the world’s most used blockchain, is running a smaller proof-of-stake network called Beacon in parallel with its main one to work out potential bugs.

“I think it goes from 8% [of Ether being staked] to 80% very quickly,” said Tim Ogilvie, chief executive of Staked. “It will happen over a year or two. Ethereum staking may be one of the biggest changes in crypto we’ve seen in a long time.”

Of the different ways to earn yield on crypto holdings, staking is generally seen as less risky than some other DeFi strategies such as yield farming. That said, new blockchains offering eye-popping rewards are often at risk of failing to attract enough transaction volume and making the coins rewarded worthless. Recent hacks of new protocols show the risks that come with investing in many of the upstart chains.

As the percentage of investors who stake increases, the pool of coins that are being frequently traded also shrinks. Staked coins typically take weeks to withdraw from the digital wallets they are locked into, and currently, staked Ether can’t be withdrawn at all. That can potentially contribute to increased market volatility.

Still, many sophisticated crypto investors who are holding their crypto for the long term are pouring their funds into staking to earn yields -- and to beat crypto inflation. In proof-of-stake blockchains, stashes of coins help the networks order transactions, and these stashes earn new coins the network generates in return. Those who don’t stake are losing out on this new coin issuance, akin to inflation.

“If you are staking tokens that go up in value and are very promising, it’s a great way to get stable yield and have the upside of the underlying technology and products themselves,” said Paul Veradittakit, a partner at Pantera, a customer of Staked. “When we do invest in projects, we definitely try to stake as much of it as we can.”

Use of staking exploded as more proof-of-stake blockchains -- Solana, Avalanche among them -- debuted in late 2020 and 2021. Ethereum’s Beacon launched in December 2020, and its usage ballooned last year, to $29 billion staked currently -- the biggest amount of any chain, according to data tracker beaconcha.in. As a further incentive, many new chains award more coins as rewards to early stakers.

“There’s massive, massive expansion every time there’s a new protocol, there’s a rush to these very juicy rewards in the beginning,” said Diogo Monica, co-founder of staking services provider Anchorage.

Some blockchains, like Avalanche, also let venture capitalists, who often hold tokens that they aren’t allowed to sell for a period of time, to stake. Ava Labs, which develops Avalanche, declined comment.

Until recently, one drawback of staking was that it can take days or weeks to withdraw staked funds. With Ethereum’s Beacon, withdrawals may only become available after a software upgrade in late 2022 or early 2023, said Tim Beiko, a computer scientist who coordinates Ethereum developers.

An increasing array of new services are effectively easing or getting rid of the lock-up that’s at the heart of staking altogether. Take Lido, a decentralized-finance app, which lets people use their staked assets as collateral to take out loans and to lend it out to earn extra yield via a slew of other DeFi apps. It already holds more than $9.7 billion in staked assets.

“You can play both games at once,” said Chase Devens, analyst at researcher Messari.

Large institutional customers have access to even better deals, resembling loans. Anchorage, for instance, lets certain staking customers to get all their staked coins back any time they want to for a fee. Anchorage gives them different digital coins, while keeping their staked tokens.

More small investors are getting involved. At the end of the third quarter, Coinbase Global Inc. said about 2.8 million customers were earning yield on their crypto assets, predominantly through staking.

“On a retail perspective, we’re seeing more and more people demanding it and actually asking for more coins to be staked so they can earn these rewards rather than sitting back and holding the token just for price appreciation,” said Steve Ehrlich, Voyager Digital Ltd.’s chief executive officer. Over the last six weeks, “We’ve seen our staking coins go up about 20% based upon the volume, not necessarily the price, but the number of tokens that people hold.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ Intervention, Haven Bid Boosts JGBs as Tokyo Traders Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese bonds got a double boost Monday as the central bank undertook an unlimited purchase operation and traders returned from a long weekend to a risk-off mood in global markets.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up

  • How blockchain Tech Can be the Supply Chain’s Strongest Link

    Shipping times from China, the world’s biggest exporter, are set to lengthen amid a new set of Covid quarantine mandates for vessel crews. The new rules mean that seafarers may have to spend as much as seven weeks in isolation for each return trip. That latest blow to the logistics industry comes as the Covid pandemic appears to have gained renewed momentum, propelling a surge in demand for products as consumers around the world stay at home. Adding to the bottleneck is an increase in U.S. manufacturing output to levels not seen since March 2019, which is likely to be augmented by President Joe Biden’s US$1 trillion infrastructure spending bill. “There’s a lot happening in terms of supply, as we know — unprecedented volumes going on with demand currently,” Dennis Delgado, the co-founder and chief product officer of supply chain-focused blockchain firm SyncFab, told Forkast.News. “There’s a huge backlog in the industry.” Watch Delgado’s full interview with Forkast.News Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau to learn more about the current supply chain crisis, how NFTs can be used in manufacturing, and how blockchain can help digitize legacy industries. 00:00 Introduction 01:47 Supply chain crisis 05:43 Blockchain in supply chains 12:23 Hesitancy blockchain adoption 15:51 Surging manufacturing output 18:42 Incentivizing legacy industries 22:18 Metaverse, NFTs, and SyncFab 24:14 Looking back and forward --- HIGHLIGHTS Predict and prepare: “We've been brought up in this Amazon Prime two-day shipping world where we want everything tomorrow or the next day. Realities are, things take time to make and produce. You can only have so much supply already at hand to be able to ship out at a (moment’s) notice. And what we're seeing is how we can increase some of that almost ‘preactive’ analytics and preactive supply shortages to figure out what we need before the shortages happen. So I think there's a lot of opportunity there that we're seeing in blockchain, as well as other new technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence, where it can help us figure out those data points, those connections, to better prepare these companies for when those shortages are going to happen.” Paper jams: “Many of the organizations that we worked with in the past were still very much paper-based — paper invoices, paper drawing information, assembly information. All of that is still very manual. So I think with a lot of the early organizations that we brought on (the question) was really how we digitize a lot of that manual paperwork that has to get processed and then input it into our blockchain system, which definitely helped smooth a lot of the kind of day-to-day manual processes that have to go on.” Connecting the parts: “What we found out, through our experience working with different original equipment manufacturers and different industries over time, is that a lot of these organizations usually work in a very independent and siloed environment. And what I mean by that is that they're very closed up and preventative of sharing information with one another ... And I think (how) we see blockchain being able to add some advantages here is really creating that kind of trust layer between these entities to be able to share that information with one another securely, where it's currently not really happening in an efficient way.” NFTs for IP: “In SyncFab itself, we first got into non-fungible tokens back in 2017, 2018, and we were kind of interested in the intellectual property protection side. We're looking at the industries that we work with, the organizations in aerospace and defense. IP is a very sensitive topic. And the ownership of that IP and the parts information that gets exchanged between vendors and OEMs — how can you protect that? So that's what we were investigating. And we developed our own NFT within the platform, but we've since then moved to a more consumer-facing model, where we saw the art industry take off with it and really use NFTs in a different way.” --- #Crypto #Blockchain #BlockchainTechnology #DigitalAssets #Cryptocurrency #DeFi #Manufacturing #SupplyChain #Metaverse #NFT #Logistics #COVID19 #Shipping #Supply #Technology --- MORE WORD ON THE BLOCK INTERVIEWS: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLENVHIZFjdMT-q2_LSNncbuoS_LGiuLz2

  • India cuts tax on crude palm oil imports to help consumers, refiners

    India has cut its tax on crude palm oil (CPO) imports to 5% from 7.5%, the government said in a notification, as the world's biggest edible oil importer tries to rein in local prices of the commodity and help domestic refiners and consumers. The reduction in the tax, known as the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), will widen the gap between the CPO and refined palm oil import duties, effectively making it cheaper for Indian refiners to import CPO, industry officials told Reuters. "After the reduction in AIDC, the import tax difference between CPO and refined palm oil would widen to 8.25%," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA).

  • San Francisco Fed chief backs "measured" interest rate hike to fight inflation

    Mary Daly, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, says "the most important thing is to be measured in our pace and, importantly, data dependent" when it comes to increasing interest rates to fight inflation.

  • 3 Numbers to Look for When Coinbase Reports Q4 Earnings

    Investors will want to see how the business performed in light of overall weakness in the crypto market.

  • Chinese sites accused of censoring LGBT content from Friends

    Fans say key scenes have been deleted from the hit US sitcom, which has been re-released in China.

  • Philippine health department denounces fake Omicron 'alert'

    As Covid-19 ripped through the Philippines, social media posts purported to share an official government health warning about the Omicron variant. The posts are misleading; the health department said it had not issued the warning, which makes a string of baseless claims about the virus."DOH OMICRON ALERT," reads the graphic shared on Facebook on January 17, referring to the Philippine Department of Health."Omicron infection rate takes 20 seconds to infect adults and children," it reads.The graph

  • 4 Reasons Not to Worry About a Stock Market Crash

    Market crashes happen. You can't prevent them, but you can put yourself in a position to emerge stronger once they pass.

  • Stocks Fall, Oil Up as Ukraine Risks Spur Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slid Monday and crude oil extended a rally as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets, spurring demand for havens such as sovereign debt.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s P

  • Banks Want to Be a Bridge to Bitcoin. How to Invest.

    Some 300 banks could roll out Bitcoin trading over the next few months. Synovus Financial is one: Its stock looks inexpensive.

  • Paso Robles Highway 46 crash involves multiple vehicles, major injuries

    CHP and Caltrans is issuing a hard closure for Highway 46 westbound at River Grove Drive for two hours

  • Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices on Monday hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger U.S. and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world's top producer in an already tight market. Brent crude futures was at $95.56 a barrel by 0235 GMT, up $1.12, or 1.2%, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.28, or 1.4%, to $94.38 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.

  • Coinbase just kicked off the Super Bowl with a simple ad featuring a QR code styled like the bouncing icon of a DVD screensaver

    Investor and crypto enthusiast Mark Cuban called the concept "brilliant" and the surge of traffic reportedly caused the site to crash for some users.

  • Your ultimate guide to retirement: Savings, investments and tax tips to help you thrive

    Decisions about when and where we retire are some of the biggest we'll make in our careers. Here's what to know as you're approaching it.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Inches Upward in Sunday Trading

    But the largest cryptocurrency by market cap was way way off last week's levels amid light weekend trading and escalating tensions about a possible war with Russia; ether and most other major cryptos dropped.

  • Ukrainian defense minister vows military is 'absolutely ready to fight back'

    Ukrainian defense officials said they are ready to fight back against Russia amid reports that it could invade the former Soviet state any day. "Do not doubt, the Armed Forces are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up the Ukrainian lands!" Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a statement Saturday.​​The commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Lt. Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said in a statement that the Ukrainian...

  • Why Tyrese Haliburton 'roll the dice' trade made sense to Kings' Monte McNair

    Kings general manager Monte McNair addressed why the Kings parted ways with Tyrese Haliburton.

  • The Metaverse Cryptocurrency That Should Be Avoided Like the Plague

    The easiest way to describe the metaverse is as the next iteration of the internet. Not only does this offer gaming aspects, but there's the opportunity to create a completely new digital ecosystem within the metaverse. Because no one is entirely sure what the full scope of the metaverse will entail, estimates as to its market value vary wildly.

  • Department of Homeland Security deploys 500 extra staff to try and stop trucker protests from disrupting the Super Bowl

    Jen Psaki said that the additional workers in California are "providing extensive air and maritime security resources."