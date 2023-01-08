Is Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.'s (TSE:TFPM) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFPM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 14% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Triple Flag Precious Metals' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Triple Flag Precious Metals is:

4.0% = US$53m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Triple Flag Precious Metals' Earnings Growth And 4.0% ROE

When you first look at it, Triple Flag Precious Metals' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 12%. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Triple Flag Precious Metals grew its net income at a significant rate of 51% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Triple Flag Precious Metals' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 32%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is TFPM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TFPM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Triple Flag Precious Metals Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Triple Flag Precious Metals is 41%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 59%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Triple Flag Precious Metals is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Triple Flag Precious Metals only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 43%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Triple Flag Precious Metals' future ROE will be 4.7% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Triple Flag Precious Metals certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

