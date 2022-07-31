Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.'s (TSE:TFPM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 19% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFPM). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Triple Flag Precious Metals' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Triple Flag Precious Metals is:

4.0% = US$53m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Triple Flag Precious Metals' Earnings Growth And 4.0% ROE

At first glance, Triple Flag Precious Metals' ROE doesn't look very promising. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 9.7%. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Triple Flag Precious Metals grew its net income at a significant rate of 62% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Triple Flag Precious Metals' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 27%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is TFPM fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Triple Flag Precious Metals Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Triple Flag Precious Metals is 31%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 69%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Triple Flag Precious Metals is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

While Triple Flag Precious Metals has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 37%. However, Triple Flag Precious Metals' ROE is predicted to rise to 5.5% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Triple Flag Precious Metals has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

