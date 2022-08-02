Triple homicide revealed at North Carolina home after gunfight with suspect, cops say

A gunfight outside a North Carolina home ended with a suspect dead and the discovery of three more bodies inside the home, according to the Yancey County Sheriff’s Office.

Identities of the victims and suspect have not been released.

Deputies responded to the scene at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, after someone reported hearing shots fired in a home, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Yancey County is northeast of Asheville in western North Carolina.

“There was a report of one person with a gunshot wound. After the deputies arrival more shots were fired,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The suspect was shot by deputies during the incident. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. When deputies were able to get inside the residence, they found three people deceased.”

The case is being investigated as a triple homicide, officials said.

No deputies were injured by gunfire.

Sheriff Shane Hilliard says the State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The address of the home has not been released and investigators haven’t said how the three people in the home died.

