Triple homicide suspect identified; Garland police ask for help finding 14-year-old shooter

Garland police have identified a 14-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot three teenagers and critically injured one at a convenience store Sunday evening.

A directive was authorized to arrest Abel Elias Acosta, who faces a capital murder charge for killing Ivan Noyala, 16, Rafael Garcia, 17, and Xavier Gonzalez, 14, police said Wednesday.

The department said because of the nature of the crime and potential threat to the public, a court allowed police to release the information on the juvenile suspect.

Acosta is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds.

Police initially took a different 14-year-old boy into custody in connection with the shooting. In a news release Wednesday, police said that 14-year-old is not the suspect but is believed to have “intimate knowledge” of the shooting and has been cooperating with investigators.

On Monday, 33-year-old Garland resident Richard Acosta Jr. was arrested after turning himself in to the Garland Police Department. Acosta Jr. was seen fleeing the Texaco store and is believed to have driven the shooter to and from the scene of the triple homicide.

Garland police confirmed Wednesday that Acosta Jr. is the father of the suspected shooter.

The 14-year-old Acosta is believed to be actively evading capture and the Garland Police Department is asking the public for help locating the suspect. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be sent to police at 972-485-4840 or anonymously with Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.