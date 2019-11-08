What Is Triple-S Management's (NYSE:GTS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 35% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 27% over a quarter. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 6.0% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Triple-S Management Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 12.02 that sentiment around Triple-S Management isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Triple-S Management has a lower P/E than the average (20.3) in the healthcare industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Triple-S Management shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, Triple-S Management grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 240% gain was both fast and well deserved. And earnings per share have improved by 17% annually, over the last three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 3.4% a year, over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Triple-S Management's Balance Sheet

With net cash of US$139m, Triple-S Management has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 31% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.