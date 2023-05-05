Triple murder suspect repeatedly declines an attorney

May 5—Triple murder suspect Chad Grimball insists on representing himself in court, yet complained often during a hearing Thursday that he's not being given the tools needed to adequately represent himself.

"Sir, I told you I'll get you an attorney right now," Boone Superior Court II Judge Bruce Petit told Grimball. "You get to be the boss on whether you get an attorney. All you've got to do is say that you want one and I'll get you one."

"I'd like to go forward," Grimball said for a second time.

Grimball is charged with the September 2021 murders of Larry 'Beeker' Stogsdill Jr., 42; his son, Brannon Martin, 20; and Martin's fiancé, Grace Bishop, 19, in Stogsdill's apartment at 403 W. Walnut St., Lebanon. The victims each died of one gunshot to the head, according to court records.

About six members of the victims' families crowded into the courtroom Thursday. Most looked away as Boone County Chief Deputy Prosecutor T.K. Morris showed autopsy photos of all three victims to a forensic pathologist who testified via video call. Morris warned the family members ahead of the hearing that he would show the photos and suggested that they look away. But some of them glanced sideways at the photos, remaining still except for clenching their jaws and hands.

Bishop's grandmother wept in a corner with a victim advocate from the prosecutors' office at her side for support.

Grimball did not glance their way but focused on Morris and Petit.

Thursday's hearing was scheduled for Petit to hear evidence and make a ruling regarding a group of motions to suppress evidence Grimball filed after firing his court appointed attorney April 18, one week ahead of his scheduled trial. That move delayed the trial until Petit can address the concerns raised in Grimball's motions.

Grimball claimed his attorney "refused my preliminary rights before trial," and failed to file motions necessary to protect his rights.

Grimball wants to block a jury from seeing victims' autopsy photos, which he said would be unduly prejudicial. And he said that showing one autopsy photo in which Bishop appears nude would be "inappropriate."

Grimball also argued that a photo lineup shown to two witnesses was conducted improperly and was prejudicial. But the prosecutor called both witnesses who also identified Grimball as the man they saw in and outside of the apartment the day of the murders and pointed to him in court.

Grimball seemed frustrated that evidence he brought on an electronic thumb drive could not be displayed in court because there was no computer available for that purpose, but a prosecutor lent him her laptop. He complained that it was difficult to use with his hands shackled, but managed after deputies did not free him.

Still, Grimball could not leave paper copies of his evidence with the court and again claimed he was not being given the tools necessary for his defense.

"Would you like for me to appoint counsel for you now," Petit asked again. Grimball said he'd like an attorney to advise him, but not to represent him, which was not a choice Petit offered.

Grimball said he wants to represent himself with the aid of an attorney. Petit said he can represent himself, or be represented by an attorney. Or, he could have an attorney on standby in the event that he elects not to represent himself. But Petit said he would not allow a hybrid situation in which Grimball would be given the authority to question witnesses and object while also being represented by an attorney.

There were more motions to suppress DNA evidence but not enough time in Thursday's two-hour hearing to address them and a few other issues.

Petit scheduled another pre-trial hearing for June and a trial for late August. He expects to rule on some of the motions this week.

Morris asked the judge what will happen if Grimball requests state-appointed counsel and then fired that person and asked for another continuance. Morris said the prosecution would want to proceed, rather than delay again, but he noted that Grimball's ability to prepare for trial would be hindered in that circumstance.

Petit reminded Grimball that all he has to do is send a note to the court if he decides he wants an attorney, and the judge will appoint one who is experienced in high-stakes cases.

"I don't want you to waive that right, but it's your right to waive," Petit said, adding that he will not allow the system to be manipulated. "... You keep saying you want a speedy trial as you cause delays.

"It may backfire on you and you may be forced to go to trial without an attorney. I want you to have an attorney, but I can't make you take one ... If you have a change of heart, have it sooner instead of later."