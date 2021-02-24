A triple murder suspect told police he killed his neighbor and tried to feed his family her heart 'to release the demons'

Michelle Mark
·2 min read
lawrence paul anderson
Lawrence Anderson, 42, has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and maiming. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

  • An Oklahoma man reportedly cut out his neighbor's heart and tried to feed it to his aunt and uncle.

  • Lawrence Anderson, 42, now faces three first-degree murder charges.

  • He confessed to cooking the heart with potatoes, The Oklahoman reported.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

An Oklahoma man confessed to killing three people and cutting out one of their hearts to cook with potatoes, The Oklahoman reported on Tuesday.

Lawrence Anderson, 42, confessed to fatally stabbing his neighbor on February 9, then returning home and killing his uncle and a 4-year-old girl, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Court documents obtained by The Oklahoman said Anderson also removed his neighbor's heart and attempted to feed it to his aunt and uncle.

"He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons," an OSBI agent wrote in a request for a search warrant, according to The Oklahoman.

Court records show that Lawrence faces three charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of 41-year-old Andrea Lynn Blankenship, 67-year-old Leon Pye, and 4-year-old Kaeos Yates. Lawrence also faces one charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one charge of maiming.

Prosecutors have said the death penalty "is absolutely on the table" for Lawrence, according to the local NBC affiliate KFOR.

Lawrence was also accused of stabbing his aunt, Daisy Pye, in both eyes during the attack. She survived, and attended a court hearing for Lawrence on Tuesday, wearing sunglasses, KFOR reported.

The attack has stoked controversy in Oklahoma, since Anderson had been released from prison on a commuted sentence just three weeks before the alleged stabbing spree. Court records show that Lawrence had been given several lengthy prison sentences in the past, mainly for drug convictions.

Court documents also show that Lawrence has not yet made a plea in his triple homicide charges, nor is it clear whether he has been assigned a lawyer. His next hearing is scheduled for April 1.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in 3 family deaths

    An Oklahoma man who had been released early from prison in January as part of a mass commutation effort is now accused of three killings, including the death of a neighbor whose heart he cut out, authorities said.

  • Man cuts out woman’s heart, cooks it and tries to serve it to uncle, Oklahoma cops say

    The man had reportedly been released from prison weeks earlier.

  • Oklahoma Triple Murder Suspect Confesses to Cooking Victim’s Heart With Potatoes

    An Oklahoma man accused of murdering three people confessed to cooking one victim’s heart in a skillet with potatoes, according to law enforcement.

  • Amazon reportedly told workers to 'Vote NO' in a historic union election and to drop ballots in a USPS mailbox that recently appeared at their Alabama warehouse

    Amazon workers told Vice they feel higher-ups directed them to mail ballots at the mailbox to "monitor us and gauge how many people are using" it.

  • All suspects in Daphne Caruana Galizia murder arrested, says police chief

    Angelo Gafa says all those who masterminded killing of Maltese journalist now apprehended or charged Seven men, including energy tycoon, Yorgen Fenech, have either admitted to or been charged with complicity to kill Caruana Galizia. Photograph: Jonathan Borg/AP Every person involved in the 2017 murder of the anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has been apprehended, Malta’s national police chief has declared. Commissioner Angelo Gafa was speaking before a court hearing on Wednesday evening at which two new suspects were arraigned. So far, seven men have either admitted to or been charged with complicity to kill Caruana Galizia. They include the property and energy tycoon Yorgen Fenech, who is pleading not guilty to masterminding the murder, and a taxi driver who has already confessed to being the middleman in the alleged contract killing of one of Malta’s most prominent journalists. “With the evidence we have, we are in a position to say that every person involved, be it mastermind or accomplice, is under arrest or facing charges,” Gafa announced at a press briefing. The comments may cause some controversy, as Fenech has given evidence to police that accuses senior political figures of having prior knowledge of the plot. At 11pm in the courts of justice of Malta’s capital, Valletta, Robert Agius and his associate Jamie Vella pleaded not guilty to complicity in the killing of Caruana Galizia. Vella, who has tested positive for Covid-19, appeared in a hazmat suit in the heavily guarded courtroom. Vella and Robert’s brother Adrian Agius were also charged with involvement in a second murder, the 2015 shooting of a lawyer called Carmel Chircop. They pleaded not guilty. George Degiorgio, who is already facing trial as one of the hitmen suspected of executing the murder of Caruana Galizia, was also charged with and denied carrying out Chircop’s murder. Raids on homes and vehicles belonging to the Agius brothers and Vella, who were arrested on Tuesday, uncovered cash worth €70,000, firearms, 350g of heroin and two sachets of cocaine. At one of the residences, police found 10 cars, which are expected to be confiscated. Europol, which has been assisting since the beginning of the murder investigation, has been tasked with extracting data from 25 mobile phones and two laptops seized during the swoop. Fenech was arrested in 2019 as he was attempting to leave Malta onboard his yacht. He is in custody awaiting a decision on whether he will face trial. A taxi driver has secured a presidential pardon in exchange for his evidence against Fenech. A former friend of the tycoon, Melvin Theuma is now living in a safe house, under police protection. The latest developments came after a key witness secured a plea deal, which was approved by Malta’s prime minister and his cabinet on Monday. Three years after first coming forward with crucial evidence about the case, Vincent Muscat secured a measure of clemency in exchange for his testimony. After pleading guilty to his involvement in Caruana Galizia’s murder, he was immediately sentenced to 15 years, although his prison time could be commuted to allow his release in 2027. Muscat was also given a presidential pardon for admitting his involvement in the murder of Chircop, in exchange for evidence against his alleged accomplices. Caruana Galizia, a columnist and investigator whose blog on political corruption in Malta earned her a reputation as a “one woman WikiLeaks”, was almost as well known in her home country as those she exposed in her scoops. Her violent murder, which took place near her home in the village of Bidnija, has embroiled Malta’s ruling Labour party in political scandal. The country’s prime minister, Joseph Muscat (no relation to Vincent Muscat), was forced to resign in 2019 after allegations that members of his administration had tried to sabotage the police investigation.

  • 2 who killed Chicago cops paroled after decades in prison

    Johnny Veal was 17 when he and another man killed Sgt. James Severin and Officer Anthony Rizzato in 1970 as they walked across a field in the Cabrini-Green public housing complex. Veal, 68, and the now 74-year-old George Knights were convicted of the murders and sentenced to 100 to 199 years. Also paroled by the Illinois Prisoner Review Board was Joseph Hurst, 77, who was convicted of killing Officer Herman Stallworth and wounding his partner after being pulled over for speeding in 1967.

  • Zendaya masterfully corrected a gendered question about the quality she most likes in a partner

    The "Euphoria" actress participated in a video interview for Vanity Fair and answered 35 questions about her personal life and interests.

  • Missing California woman found dead below Grand Canyon lookout, officials say

    The body was found 300 feet below a popular overlook, park officials say.

  • Suspected bombmakers accused of complicity in Malta journalist's murder

    Two men suspected of supplying the bomb that killed Maltese anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia faced formal charges in a late-night court appearance under heavy security by armed police. With members of the journalist's family in the courtroom, Robert Agius and Jamie Vella were charged with complicity in the murder of the journalist, who was killed by a car bomb as she drove out of her home in October 2017. One of them, Vince Muscat, admitted his role in the murder in a plea bargain on Tuesday and was jailed for 15 years.

  • Okla. Man Now Accused of Killing Neighbor Along with Uncle, Niece, as Cops Reveal Gruesome Details

    Lawrence Paul Anderson had been released from prison early before the slayings

  • With all signs pointing to Drew Brees retiring, will he actually retire?

    Three weeks ago today, Saints coach Sean Payton said on PFT Live that the team expected an announcement from quarterback Drew Brees regarding his future within a week or a week and a half. The silence from Brees has become deafening. All signs continue to point to retirement, with the biggest piece of evidence being [more]

  • Deputies say gangs exist within Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

    CBS News spoke exclusively to current deputies out of the East Los Angeles station, who say the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has a huge problem with deputy gangs within the department. Maria Elena Salinas reports.

  • Did a Texas Mom Kill Her 2 Daughters and Herself — or Is a Killer on the Loose?

    Nichol Olsen, daughter Alexa, 16, and London, 10, were found dead on Jan. 10, 2019

  • Stars? Nope, those are 25,000 supermassive black holes — and they took years to find

    Each tiny white dot is a supermassive black hole located in its own faraway galaxy.

  • Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Her Feet Look Oddly Long in Her Good American Pump Ad

    Khloe Kardashian doesn't have really long feet.

  • How This Obscure Rolex Feature Became a Rap-World Brag

    Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, and Future all want to talk about what their watches don't do.

  • Honduras leader warns drug cooperation with US endangered

    TEGUCIGALPÁ, Honduras (AP) — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández warned Wednesday that antinarcotics cooperation with the United States could “collapse” if U.S. authorities believe “false testimony” in U.S. courts accusing him of cooperating with traffickers. Hernández spoke before the Central American country's legislature a day after several Democratic U.S. senators backed a bill calling on President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on Hernández and “determine whether he is a specially designated narcotics trafficker.”

  • Report on sex trafficking in Canada reveals a surprising demographic

    A new report that looks at the human trafficking transportation corridors throughout the country also reveals that Canadian women are most commonly the victims.

  • Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder to be released from prison early

    A heartbroken mother is questioning why the man who killed her 20-month-old daughter is about to become a free man.

  • Tiger Woods moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for 'continuing orthopedic care' after crash

    Tiger Woods was moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, one day after his car crash and emergency surgery.