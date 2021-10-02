Kansas City Police investigating Saturday afternoon shooting that killed three people

Kansas City Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that killed two men and one woman.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. Saturday to 27th Street and Spruce Avenue on a call of shots fired. As officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found three shooting victims that were unresponsive. Emergency crews declared the three victims dead at the scene, Becchina said.

The identity and age of the victims had not been released yet and it’s not known if they were related to each other or if they lived in the area.

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood. Detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene and canvassing for witnesses.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, Becchina said. It’s not clear if they fled in a vehicle or on foot.

“We don’t have a lot of information of what led up to this,” Becchina said. “We are really going to need the public’s help in this case.”

Police covered the three victims from view of those nearby — including people who were standing in front of houses.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.