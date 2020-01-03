Triple shooting in Allapattah leaves three men in critical but stable condition, cops say

Miami police are searching for the person or persons behind a triple shooting in Allapattah Friday afternoon.

Officers found two adult men with gunshot wounds near Northwest 19th Avenue and 24th Street just before 3 p.m. Friday, according to public information officer Kiara Delva.

Miami Fire Rescue treated the two at the scene, then took them to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Only later did police discover a third man who had also been shot. He had driven himself to the hospital, Delva said.

Police said all three were in critical but stable condition.

Detectives remained on the scene searching for witnesses but had little to go on. Police said they did not know who the shooter or shooters were, what their motive was or how they got away from the scene.

Anyone with information should contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).