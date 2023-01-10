A triple shooting in a Broward community leaves one dead, deputies say

A triple shooting just over the county line separating Miami-Dade and Broward ended with one person dead in Pembroke Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The 7:20 p.m. Monday homicide meant fatal shootings involving multiple people for BSO, which started the day investigating a double shooting near Fort Lauderdale.

Reports of gunfire Monday night brought Pembroke Park police to the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street, where officers and BSO Fire Rescue found one man dead. The other two people were hospitalized as Pembroke Park police turned the investigation over to BSO homicide detectives.

Anyone with information about this can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers, either online or by calling 954-493-8477 (TIPS).