Triple shooting critically injures two outside Ward Parkway bowling alley in Kansas City

Robert A. Cronkleton
·1 min read

A triple shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Kansas City bowling alley critically injured two men, police said.

A woman also sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting outside the Ward Parkway Lanes in the 1500 block of West 89th Street, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting about 11:15 p.m. and upon arrival found the three victims in the parking lot. Both men were unresponsive, he said.

Emergency medical workers took the victims to hospitals where one man was reported to be in critical condition and the second man was reported to be on life support and in critical condition, Becchina said.

Homicide detectives along with crime scene investigators responded to the area to collect evidence and talk to witnesses.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred in the parking lot on the east side of the bowling alley, Becchina said. No suspect information was released.

Anyone who was at the bowling alley and has not talked to detectives or anyone else with information about the triple shooting is asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

