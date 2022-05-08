Triple shooting early Sunday outside comedy club in Raytown injures 3 people

Three people were injured in a shooting early Sunday outside Legends Comedy Club & Sports Lounge in Raytown, a police spokesman said in a news release.

Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly after 12:35 a.m. Sunday at the comedy club at 6151 Blue Ridge Boulevard, said Capt. Dyon Harper, a spokesman for the Raytown Police Department.

Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injures. Her condition was not available Sunday, Harper said. Initial information indicates that the woman was outside the comedy club when she was shot.

Police were also notified that two other people arrived at hospitals with gunshot wounds reportedly from the same incident at the comedy club, he said. The extent of their injuries were not available.

Police said they have not made any arrests and the investigation is ongoing. No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information about the triple shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).