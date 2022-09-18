After a triple shooting, the gunman returned to the scene, Miami-Dade police say

A triple shooting in North Miami-Dade early Sunday morning ended with the gunman taken into custody, police said — after he returned to the scene while police investigated the shooting.

This occurred on Northwest Miami-Dade, near the 10700 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue, police say.

Officers answering the call about a shooting found two men shot in the back, arms and legs, Miami-Dade police say. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took those men to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. A third man already had driven himself to North Shore Medical Center, on Northwest 95th Street, just over a mile south.

As police detectives worked the crime scene, police said, the gunman returned and was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.