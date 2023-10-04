Triple shooting in Hickory Hill leaves 2 women injured, 1 dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three women were injured, and one of them died, after being shot in Hickory Hill Tuesday night.

According to Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Naragansett Cove at around 9:45 p.m.

Three female shooting victims were found and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. One of them was pronounced dead shortly after.

The known male suspect fled the scene, police say.

Please call 901-528-CASH with any information on this incident.

