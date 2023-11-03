Triple shooting homicide suspect dies by suicide after Marysville police chase

Columbus police are investigating a stabbing from Friday night that left one person and another person injured.

A suspect in a Pennsylvania homicide is dead, and another person is in custody after a chase involving the Marysville Police Department Thursday afternoon.

Sean Hughes. 19, of Morrisville, Pa., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a vehicle and foot pursuit with the Marysville Police Department, according to a statement from the Bensalem Township Police Department.

According to the statement, the Marysville Police Department identified a grey Hyundai Elantra stolen out of Bristol Township, Pa., that was used in a three-person shooting in the community located northeast of Philidelphia.

Marysville police tried to pull over the Hyundai, but the driver refused to stop even after officers deployed stop-sticks, police said.

The driver, later identified as Hughes, eventually stopped alongside Bear Swamp Road. Hughes and other passengers got out of the vehicle and ran away, police said. Officers captured one of the suspects, who was in the front passenger seat, without incident, and believe that there was a woman who was also in the vehicle but fled before the police arrived.

Officers found Hughes dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head around 30 yards from the scene, according to their statements. The police administered first aid, but they later pronounced Hughes dead at the scene.

As of Thursday, there were no plans to charge the front-seat passenger.

Hughes was a person of interest in a triple shooting in Bensalem Township on Halloween involving several juveniles who were in some type of physical altercation. At some point during the fight, witnesses said that gunshots rang out and that they were fired from the grey Hyundai that was at the scene.

Peter Romano, 14, a middle school student and resident of Bensalem Township, suffered a gunshot to the chest and died upon arrival at the hospital. Two other victims, one 17 and one 19, suffered non-fatal gunshots and are expected to recover.

The stolen vehicle and other pieces of evidence are being held as evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Marysville Police Department and the Bensalem Township Police Department have no further details or comments regarding the incidents.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Pennsylvania homicide suspect dead after Marysville police chase